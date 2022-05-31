Youth With A Mission (YWAM) performed on stage at Aitkin High School May 18. The group is a team of 26 that tours the U.S., concentrating on teens and young adults in their contemporary dramatic and musical multimedia story-telling of Jesus from before creation through his resurrection. Also significant to this highly talented team was Aitkin High School’s very own 2019 graduate Garrett Michaletz. He completed training and joined YWAM on staff, “sharing the gospel of Christ,” Michaletz said.
After graduating from AHS, Michaletz learned about YWAM through a family friend with his church. He said he made the decision to “follow the Lord” and pursue YWAM in Boston during spring 2021. “There comes a time to take the step of not one’s parents’ faith but one’s own,” Michaletz said. Upon moving to Boston he completed a one-year training program, which included a three month Discipleship Training School (DTS), two months of outreach in India and three months learning the complete Bible in Discipleship Bible School (DBS). He was then invited to travel for a two month trip with YWAM to Brazil. He is now the media director for Boston YWAM, with videography as his passion.
YWAM’s community is one of the main reasons Michaletz wanted to work with them as a staff member. He said he wants to “continue the same vision and lay (his) life down for Jesus.” With their travel and tours of various cultures and societies, Michaletz said, “YWAM does not comprise what’s true but understands people at different places in their walk or denominational beliefs.” He further stated, “Seeing the way Jesus has transformed people’s lives has been significant (for him), such as people’s lives being ‘saved’ and seeing people’s physical illnesses completely healed through prayer.” Michaletz said he wants others to know that “God desires to be in a relationship with them” and that “broken people do extraordinary things.”
YWAM’s performance used various media modalities and creatively shared their depiction of the story of Jesus. A screen portrayed a dramatic characterization of the Trinity, three men who represented (or represent) God, Jesus, and the holy spirit. Alongside the conversations within the Trinity were actors that told the tale from before creation through the resurrection of Christ.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
