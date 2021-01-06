There are few people, it seems, who aren’t ready to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror.
In a year where a global pandemic caused massive upheaval, Aitkin County also suffered its fair share of losses.
But amidst the chaos caused by COVID-19, there were also many high points. Residents adjusted their lives, worked to make the area a better place – and made unique memories that only 2020 could have offered.
Here is 2020 in review, from the pages of the Aitkin Independent Age.
JANUARY
Local master gardener and artist Jan Hasselius was named the 2019 Person of the Year by the Aitkin Age.
Hasselius has been active in the community in numerous ways, helping teach classes on gardening, judging at the Aitkin County Fair and creating artwork that is displayed locally.
Numerous vintage snowmobile runs were among the outdoor events highlighted in January, as was ice fishing in the form of local contests. These events continued throughout February.
Local chambers also honored volunteers and businesses. In Aitkin, The Office Shop was named Business of the Year for its help to the local community both in business and outside of it, while David and Linda Hommes won the Warren Potter award – given for their dedication to Aitkin.
In McGregor, the chamber held its annual luau dinner, and Ukura’s Big Dollar was named Business of the Year.
Action in the Joshua Karjala murder trial remained delayed, and would throughout the rest of 2020. Lawyers filed several motions throughout the year, and final action was not taken until December.
Bill Pratt was elected as the chair of the Aitkin County Board, and the city of Aitkin prepared to move its administrative offices to Minnesota Avenue North.
Finally, Aitkin High School’s one-act play, “Postcards from Shakespeare” received first place at the Minnesota State High School League subsectional competition.
FEBRUARY
Continued snow made for a difficult time in the area, as officials estimated between 35-40 inches had fallen through the end of January. The city of Aitkin began to run out of places to put removed snow.
Palisade celebrated its annual Mid-Winter Festival, with a parade, food and drink and bonfires.
Both Aitkin and McGregor high schools celebrated with winter court coronations.
Adilina Boyd celebrated her second “true” birthday, one of the Leap Year children in the area, and World War II veteran Dale Beihoffer hit the century mark.
Fishing for Ducks – the annual ice fishing event on Mille Lacs Lake – was held.
The Sandy Lake Band of the Minnesota Chippewa moved closer to federal recognition, which would help the Band members with boundaries on land restored and get seats at the table on the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe executive committee.
Jason and Kris Long, elementary school teachers in Aitkin, were severely injured in a car crash near the Twin Cities Feb. 16. The story of their recovery would be shared later in the year, but the community rallied immediately to fundraise for the couple.
MARCH
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to creep closer and closer to the United States, area health officials urged people to stay calm, follow good hand washing practices – and stay away from those who were sick.
The local Republican and DFL caucuses were held for the first time without presidential primary voting.
Big Sandy Lake hosted its annual Golf on Ice event, raising $4,000 for the McGregor Area Scholarship Foundation.
Perhaps the first cancellation attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic – Aitkin Commerce and Outdoor Show. The annual event was cancelled just 24 hours before it was scheduled to begin, with Riverwood and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center quick to follow with visitor restrictions.
Schools also closed, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order, for what turned out to be the rest of the school year. Teachers were given a week to organize a distance-learning model.
A stay-at-home order was issued March 25, originally set to last through April 10 but ended up being extended for most of the spring.
As the schools moved to distance learning, though, current and former members of the All-Starz dance team packed the March 16 Aitkin School Board meeting to take sides both for and against coach Kate Schmaltz, whose contract was eventually non-renewed.
A large fire led to one building at Quadna Mountain – a 16-unit villa – to be deemed a total loss.
Kara Anderson was named the Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity recipient. However, due to the pandemic, the house was not finished by the end of 2020. A move-in date for Anderson and her two children was set for March 2021.
A series of local “goodwill” projects began with volunteers organizing flowers to be delivered to area senior residences, as the doors to those facilities were closed to visitors due to the pandemic.
APRIL
As the stay-at-home order sunk in, everything from business as usual to church services began to change. Church services in the area moved online – and in many cases, remained there for the rest of 2020. Easter services were offered outside at Paulbeck’s County Market as a combined effort with Heritage Church and Aitkin United Methodist Church.
Most area municipal meetings moved online as well, remaining there throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021.
Businesses began curbside delivery, and area restaurants began to court both carryout and delivery crowds.
As a result of the pandemic, the census response in Aitkin County lagged, and continued to do so until the count closed in the fall.
Numerous groups continued to fight the start of work on the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project. The White Earth Reservation chairman asked Walz to deny a permit application until after the pandemic, while a film documented the Native American resistance to the project.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department began using body cameras, Samsung cell phones that attached to the deputy’s vests. The phones also were used as such, and to take photos at scenes.
Aitkin County officially logged its first COVID-19 case April 16, an individual in their 20s and isolating at home.
By the end of 2020, Aitkin County recorded more than 1,000 cases.
At the very end of the month, McGregor Schools extended an offer to Brad Johnson to become the district’s new superintendent. The current superintendent, Paul Grams, retired at the end of the school year.
The Aitkin County Public Health Department published a plan to address the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
MAY
Perhaps the biggest area cancellation was announced May 7, as the Aitkin County Fair Board decided to cancel the 2020 fair.
The Aitkin County Board took the first of several steps to help provide relief to businesses because of the pandemic, waiving property tax penalties for May and June.
Riverwood Healthcare announced that it would re-open for elective surgeries May 11, after a pause due to the pandemic.
Area high schools began a series of events to honor its 2020 senior class, as formal graduation ceremonies were up in the air due to COVID-19. Aitkin had a parade of cars visit each senior’s home, while similar parades were held elsewhere.
When outdoor graduation ceremonies were approved, Aitkin, Hill City and McGregor all organized drive-in ceremonies for those seniors.
The stay-at-home order expired May 18, with Walz still enforcing a “safer at home” policy that limited gatherings both indoors and outdoors. Most area Memorial Day events were cancelled.
As part of Operation American Resolve, F-16 fighter jets flew over both Riverwood and CRMC to honor health care workers.
Riverwood also announced priorities for COVID-19 testing, which eventually eased as more testing became available.
McGregor Schools decided to hold a referendum, scheduled for Aug. 11. The referendum would pass, with the tax increase going to help with renovations at the school.
Area municipalities wrote to Walz, asking him to release the federal CARES Act dollars to counties and local government. That money would end up being released June 25.
JUNE
A pair of businesses took to the Aitkin County Board regarding a request by Westerlund Cenex for a liquor store license.
While the license was eventually granted to Westerlund Cenex – owned but no longer operated by Aitkin County Commissioner Laurie Westerlund, with the buyer executing a contract for deed – the issue caused T.J.’s Liquor owner Gene Miller to run for Westerlund’s county board seat.
Miller lost the race in November.
Area church services moved from online to outdoor as the weather warmed, as drive-up services became the norm due to the pandemic.
Riverwood Healthcare, meanwhile, purchased a UV disinfecting machine designed to help keep the clinic and hospital safe.
A couple from the Michigan Upper Peninsula started their journey down the Mississippi River to raise funds for veterans and other adults with disabilities.
Area schools made the request to Walz that the decision to return to school in the fall should rest with individual district – not with the state government.
