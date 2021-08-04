Over the past two weeks storms have swept through northeastern Minnesota, bringing lightning and severe winds.
In the early morning hours of July 24, strong winds caused a tree just north of the Aitkin city limits to split in half. This was no ordinary tree; it was a champion silver maple and one of the largest in the county.
Kyle Fredrickson, district technician at Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, estimated that the tree was well over 100 years old. Because champion trees are usually too thick to measure, the SWCD doesn’t officially measure them for age.
The tree was 75-feet tall and had a circumference of 216 inches. That’s about four times as tall as a fully grown giraffe and close to 6-feet wide.
A few days after the tree broke, employees at the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative assessed the tree and its big fracture. They discovered that the inside of the trunk was rotted. The tree’s proximity to power lines made it a fire hazard, which could contribute to power outages. There was no choice but to take it down.
“The tree is coming down one way or another,” said Terry Paulson, the owner of the property where the tree stands.
“Better if it goes down on our terms.”
For 31 years the Paulson family enjoyed having the tree in their front yard. They took family portraits in front of the tree and enjoyed its shade. The kids climbed its branches and swung from the tire swing.
“I didn’t think I would be this emotional,” said Lisa Paulson, when she learned that the whole tree had to come down.
She recalled the beauty of the tree in the fall, when its leaves turned color. The family would rake them up, and the kids would spend hours playing in the piles.
Fredrickson expressed his sorrow for the county’s loss.
“It is unfortunate that the champion silver maple in the county was damaged by the storm.”
Unfortunately no tree lasts forever, he explained. Silver maples are particularly vulnerable to storms because the wood is brittle and weak and has a life span of 150 years.
SWCD keeps a record of all the largest trees in the county. The first place champion tree in the county is a white pine at 172.5-feet tall with a circumference of 170.4 inches.
A full list of the county’s champion trees can be found on the SWCD website at aitkincountyswcd.wordpress.com/aitkin-county-champion-trees/).
Fredrickson encourages those who think they have a champion tree to get in contact. “I can come out and measure it to confirm,” he said.
