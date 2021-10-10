At the quiet church at Diamond Lake Cemetery, known as the Maria Chapel, sits an old reed organ, also known as a “pump organ.”
This pump organ was recently brought back to life. The organ dates back to pre World War I and was taken to the Twin Cities to my home for an organ technician to go over. Robert Gross, from south Minneapolis, was able to take the instrument apart and fix any problems and tune it. He has spent close to 60 some years working on these reed organs. He covers a big territory repairing the instruments.
The problems that the Maria Chapel organ had were endless: from squirrel nests, mice nests and pockets of acorns that were stuck in the keys to animal droppings all over the place. Besides all of that, someone pushed the lid so far back it became stuck among the wood dollies that operate the sounds.
It was in very bad shape. Parts were missing. I could never play it for family funerals. I would say that the organ was left on its own back in the 1940s or so and the animals loved it for their home.
Today the church has new siding, a new roof and many repairs (thanks to the Nelson brothers, Jim and Bob).
A reed organ is any keyboard instrument sounded by vibration of metal reeds under wind pressure (that’s the bellows or the pedals that you pump) and there are no real pipes, but it can reproduce the sound of a pipe organ. On this organ from Maria Chapel, are 130 reeds. To tune them you use a metal file and a lot of “elbow grease.”
There were three places on this organ that at one time had fabric behind the wood carvings. The fabric was all missing. A fire engine red silk material was placed behind them today. They just glow now. The outside was polished up with some stain and Gross had to make a few parts for the organ to perform. We also placed new rug material on the pedals.
What a wonderful sound: So clean and pure. Rebecca May, organist at First Lutheran in Aitkin where the organ is at right now, looks forward to using it at Sunday services in the future (especially at Christmas). What a joy to hear it finally in my life.
Perhaps it can come back to the Maria Chapel by Diamond Lake where it all originated for events, but for now, it is in a safe place (with no squirrels or mice).
