A life forever changed

A couple who came to America from Thailand as children were only pursuing “the American Dream” when everything changed on Nov. 5, 2009.
Kham Xiong wasn’t more than 2 years old when his family arrived in California. When he was a teenager, his family followed relatives to Minnesota, settling in West St. Paul. He and his future wife, Shoua Her, met in 1998 when both attended Community of Peace Academy. They married after graduating in 2004.
“Opposites attract,” said Shoua. “He was an extrovert and I was an introvert.”
Shoua said Kham had wanted to join the military ever since 9/11 but his parents didn’t want him to. (Incidentally, Kham’s father and grandfather fought in Laos against Vietnamese Communist forces during the Vietnam War.)
“In 2008, Kham was laid off as a forklift driver for Sanus System, so he joined the Army,” she said. “He always wanted to go into the Army and felt it was a good time for him to pursue it.”
Kham became a tank engineer and was assigned to Ft. Hood, Texas. The family moved into off-base Army housing. At the time, Shoua was pregnant with their third child.
“He loved the training and the hands-on work,” she said. “Life was going well until Nov. 5, 2009.”
That morning, Kham was in line for a physical prior to deployment to Afghanistan scheduled for January. At noon time, Shoua asked him to come home for lunch. “He didn’t want to lose his place in line,” she recalled.
A short time later, Shoua was unable to get in touch with Kham, who usually responded to her. “A neighbor came over to tell me what was going on at the base,” she said. “She couldn’t get in touch with her husband either.”
OFFICER ON RAMPAGE
According to news reports, an Army psychiatrist, Major Nidal Malik Hasan, committed the worst mass shooting at a U.S. military installation. Hasan, 39, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Arabic for “God is great”) and then opened fire at a crowd inside a Ft. Hood processing center where soldiers who were about to be deployed overseas or were returning from deployment received medical screenings.
The massacre, which left 12 service members and one Department of Defense employee dead, lasted about 10 minutes before Hasan was shot by civilian police and taken into custody.
The Virginia-born Hasan, the son of Palestinian immigrants who ran a Roanoke restaurant and convenience store, graduated from Virginia Tech University and completed his psychiatry training at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2003. He went on to work at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., treating soldiers returning from war with post-traumatic stress disorder.
In the aftermath of the massacre, reviews by the Pentagon and a U.S. Senate panel found Hasan’s superiors had continued to promote him despite the fact that concerns had been raised over his behavior, which suggested he had become a radical and potentially violent Islamic extremist.
Shoua didn’t hear the horrible truth until 4 a.m. Nov. 6, when two soldiers came to her door. She said, “You hear about it happening to others – now it’s us.” The young mother was left alone with her children ages 4, 2 and 10 months.
THE YEARS SINCE
Shoua and her children moved back to Minnesota to be near her parents and Kham’s parents. “I am so grateful for them,” she added. “I was on auto-pilot.”
She never remarried and her children are now 17, 15 and 13. She recently bought a home in rural Aitkin that she plans to turn into an airbnb.
“My kids think of all the ‘what-ifs’” she said. “My priority has been making sure my kids are successful.”
Shoua earned an AA degree from Century College in White Bear Lake and a BS in social work from St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul. She is a social worker for Hmong Home Health Care in St. Paul.
On Aug. 23, 2013, a jury found Hasan guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder. He later was sentenced to death for his crimes. This was a trying time for Shoua, who had to testify in the case.
“That part of my life that was taken from me also helped me grow as an individual,” said Shoua. “The struggles helped me grow stronger.”
