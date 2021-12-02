A life restored — Nick Dinger, clean and sober

Born in Crosby on July 27, 1969, it didn’t take long for Aitkin resident Nick Dinger to have his photograph splashed on the pages of newspapers across the nation.
From the National Enquirer to the New York Times, papers carried the story of the 18 month-old baby, then Nick Turner, who was abandoned in a hotel room in Rochester, Minnesota. The mystery of the baby’s identity grabbed the attention of the nation. Claude and Luella Dinger, Nick’s maternal grandparents, saw the baby’s photo in the paper and recognized him as their grandson. Luella and her husband took Nick in and raised him as their own.
As a young teenager, Nick got involved with drugs and hung out with gangs in St. Paul and later in Colorado. After a chance meeting in St. Paul in 1992, Mary Altendorfer met Dinger at the home of a friend, and after a few months of no contact, she followed him to Colorado. In August of 1994 the pair married for the first time. Mary already had a son, Justin. Daughter Emily was born while the Dingers lived near Mary’s family in Wisconsin; the baby was six months old when they moved back to Palisade in 1995. Nick worked at AD Makepeace Cranberry Farms near Gun Lake. In 1997, they moved to Aitkin where Nick continued to work as a mechanic and Mary was a phlebotomist at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Alcohol was an issue in the marriage right from the beginning. After they divorced in 2000, Nick began using meth and spent time on Aitkin County’s “most wanted” list.
After being in prison for the second time, Nick realized that something had to change. As a teenager, the pair’s daughter Emily wanted to spend time with her father and that was the impetus for Mary to move back to Aitkin County to keep an eye on her daughter. It was during that time that Mary realized her calling to ministry, and she began putting together Sowing Seeds for God Ministry, a ministry to recovering addicts to which she still devotes her life today.
While Nick was incarcerated in Aitkin County Jail and in prison during the early to mid 2000s, Mary faithfully visited him in prison, supporting him and encouraging his faith in God.
“I stuck by Nick at that time mostly because our children needed their father,” Mary said recently. “But it was hard to see what he was doing with his life.”
Nick has a son Zachary, who is 11 in addition to his and Mary’s daughter Emily and son Justin and Justin’s three children.
When Nick got out of jail, he was a changed man. He freely talks and posts on social media about his sobriety and how he has a new life as a follower of Christ.
“Alcohol destroyed everything I loved and meth took everything I owned,” he often says. He had no way to go but forward and he used his fresh start to do so.
Mary had continued to work in her ministry during Nick’s time inside, and when she encountered practical difficulties with vehicles, housing and other challenges of a single mom, Nick was the friend to whom she turned.
During that time, Mary started her first recovery house in Aitkin and that part of the ministry became something they worked on collaboratively and continue to pursue to this day. Through many financial, emotional and logistical challenges, the Dingers have acquired and rehabilitated houses they used to create homes for recovering addicts in Aitkin through Sowing Seeds for God Ministries. Sometimes circumstances changed and they had to let go of the houses; sometimes the people they helped made successful transitions, and some are still working at it.
Mary and Nick got married for the second time in 2015, after being divorced for 15 years. They are happier and more in love than ever.
Nick got sober and free just in time to walk his daughter Emily down the aisle at her wedding in 2016.
“People, places and things are the triggers that make an addict start using again,” Nick said recently. Since becoming clean and sober, Nick has a whole new group of friends and has started a new car repair business with his son Justin O’Neal and a new business partner, pastor Glenn Browning of Malmo Evangelical Free Church.
B.I.C. (Brothers In Christ) Repair was the brainchild of O’Neal, who is trained as an automobile mechanic like Nick, and who had the inspiration when he was spending his own time in jail for drug-related offenses. Now he and Nick are working together to build the business and opening a new shop for business in 2022.
Nick has already been operating the auto repair business out of the garage of one of the recovery houses in Aitkin for a couple of years. He recently solidified a relationship with the Veterans Administration, which buys parts for repairs on the vehicles of veterans so that they only have to pay for Nick’s time. They also take referrals from the Salvation Army, H.O.P.E. in Aitkin, Bridges of Hope and Aitkin County Health and Human Services.
Several churches have brought vehicles in to B.I.C. for members who needed to have them repaired, and of course Sowing Seeds clients have been frequent beneficiaries of Nick’s and Justin’s repairs to their vehicles.
“Aitkin County social workers refer people to us when they need help to get their vehicles back on the road,” Nick said recently. “It’s all part of our ministry work.”
Anyone who needs help with drug or alcohol issues, or who wants to talk to Nick or Mary about turning their life around should contact them.
Nick Dinger 218-429-1881; Mary Dinger 218-670-0536; or mary@sowingseedsforgod.com.
