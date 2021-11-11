Born in Duluth, Tom Fasteland went to Morgan Park High School. He graduated in June of 1970 and enlisted right away.
“I received a draft card with the number 2 on it,” Fasteland said. “I figured it was inevitable I would be drafted when I graduated, so I enlisted in the Army right away.”
After basic training, Fasteland served in Panama. It was during the southeast Asia conflict, but he was never actually deployed to southeast Asia.
Fasteland started out with the Army Security Agency, which did communications intelligence. His role was Morse Code interceptor. He signed up for a special operations detachment of the agency, and went to Panama to work with the 8th Special Forces. As the Vietnam conflict began to deescalate he went to work with the 8th Special Forces security agency. After that, he went to the 10th Special Forces in Ft. Devon, Massachusetts, where he finished up his Army career.
“Learning how intelligence works was the most valuable thing I learned in the Army,” he said. “I gained an understanding of things I would have never had exposure to otherwise.”
Even though at the time he wouldn’t say he enjoyed it, in retrospect Fasteland realizes that it helped him achieve what he has since his discharge from the service.
Fasteland was discharged in 1973 and went to University of Minnesota on the GI Bill.
FORESTRY CAREER
Tom Fasteland was hired as a district forester by Minnesota DNR in 1977. He moved to Hill City and worked as a district forester and as a timber program forester until his retirement.
During that time, Fasteland worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids for three years, then returned to DNR Forestry.
MINNESOTA INTERAGENCY FIRE CENTER
Fasteland has this to say about his career “My time with the BIA at the fire center gave me experience working with other agencies. In 2006 that experience helped me get hired as the MIFC coordinator, a position I held until I retired in 2016,” Fasteland told the Age.
He was qualified as a division supervisor in the Incident Management System and as a fire behavior analyst, working on several overhead teams in that capacity.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Troy Holcomb, DNR private lands forester in Aitkin, and Dave Lange, a contractor in Hill City, both serve with Fasteland on the Hill City Tree Committee.
Holcomb said of Fasteland, “If you go to Hill City, that isn’t anything that Tom hasn’t had his hand on. He’s one of those guys who sees what needs to be done. He just can’t say ‘no’.”
Lange has known Fasteland since the late 1970s or early 1980s. “Tom has been a driving force in getting things done in Hill City; I have known Tom since he first came to Hill City as a DNR Forester. He is very active in the Lions and serves on the Hill City Community Foundation board. He had three kids who graduated from Hill City School. He has been on the Hill City School Board too. The tree board was relatively inactive for a number of years until the big storm in 2016 took out about 70% of the trees in the city. Now it is reinvigorated and Tom continues to be a big motivator for that group.”
Fasteland has a wife, three grown kids and three grandchildren, all of whom live in the Grand Rapids area. His son is also a forester, working for the U.S. Forest Service.
Even though none of his three children chose to enter military service, Fasteland said he would recommend military service for young people.
“It’s really a growth opportunity, getting to know people from other places, of other races and cultural backgrounds. It’s the whole gamut of American society,” he said.
Tom Fasteland is known as a community-oriented guy, both in his work environment and in Aitkin County. His home town of Hill City has benefited over time from his service and activity on behalf of the city.
The walking trail between Quadna and Hill City was one project for which Fasteland wrote grants, including a federal intermodal transportation grant that ended up providing the majority of the funding for the walking trails.
“We still had to do the work to raise money the matching funds,” he recalled. Hill City Lions, The Blandin Foundation and a number of other community organizations contributed to the project. This walking trail still gets a lot of use by Hill City residents, some 20 years later. “It’s starting to show some wear and tear and needs some work now,” he observed.
Fastland is currently the chair of the Hill City Tree Committee and still serves on the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, as a firefighter and first responder. He may be getting ready to retire from that role soon.
It’s not all work for Fasteland; he also has a hobby keeping bees and making honey in his spare time. He’s also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
