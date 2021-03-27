A NEW DAWN

If there’s one thing 2020 taught retailers, it was that they needed to change how they do business.
It was especially true for area grocery stores, which quickly learned they would have to meet customer demands in a new way.
That change involved creating a shopping venue on their websites.
SHOPPING SURGE
Mike Paulbeck, owner of Paulbeck’s County Market, saw the immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when people began panic-buying. Anything with a long shelf life such as yeast, baking supplies and soups flew off the shelves as people were ordered to stay at home.
“It put a lot of pressure on retailers, suppliers and vendors,” he said.
“Every aspect of business went into immediate high gear,” noted Kory Marsyla, who owns Ukura’s Big Dollar in McGregor with his wife, Andrea, and children, Ashley and Zerek. “We sold a semi load of bath tissue in a week and a half.”
When shortages of some products occurred, customers didn’t understand that it wasn’t always a shortage of product, but oftentimes the lack of packaging, Paulbeck said. Two examples were hand sanitizer and pop in aluminum cans.
“We could order and order,” he said, “and only get two-thirds of what we ordered.”
“Over the whole of last year almost everything was at a shortage at some point,” said Marsyla, “but yeast, bath tissue, Spam and canning supplies stand out the most.”
Paulbeck said packaging companies have since attempted to solve the problem by reducing varieties, which has eased some of the pressure.
County Market had to hire more people to meet increased volume as restaurants and schools closed and everyone was at home more.
“Hats off to the employees who were here every day,” Paulbeck added. “They had to be around people all the time and it was stressful for them.”
By the time summer 2020 arrived, things had eased up and the supply crisis seemed over.
GOING ONLINE
Fortunately for Paulbeck, his store had been working toward offering online shopping about nine months before 2020.
“Although it is labor-intensive, the pandemic forced us to move on it,” he said. “With the help of UNFI (Supervalu) and EGROWcery, we built the system as fast as we could.”
By late April, customers were able to order groceries and goods online.
“We’ve filled approximately 3,000 orders since it started,” said Natasha Paulbeck, who manages the online orders.
“COVID-19 and high demand made going online the most efficient for both our customers and ourselves,” said Marsyla.
It’s not just seniors who are taking advantage of the new service. Busy parents and those who fear getting exposed to COVID-19 are able to avoid the contact involved in going into a store. Payment is made online. According to Natasha, soon EBT cards will be accepted at County Market.
“We have three to four ‘pickers’ who shop as though they are buying for themselves,” said Natasha. “We pride ourselves on the amount of communication we have with the customers, who may or may not accept substitutions.”
The pickers have special carts with mounted iPads showing the order list. They have a mapped route which makes travel through the store efficient and scan the items listed. Finished orders are stored on racks and refrigerator/freezers hold the cold and frozen items until they are either picked up or delivered.
Mike Paulbeck said he really likes the “pantry” feature on the website. “After each order, it shows previous items purchased,” he said.
Between eight and 25 orders are processed every day Monday through Friday, according to Natasha. There are eight ordering slots open on the weekends. Orders are taken until 1 p.m.; deliveries are made between 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The delivery fee is $6.95 for in-town and within eight miles; it’s $9.95 for further away.
Marsyla said his store received some generous donations at the start of the pandemic which allowed Ukura’s to deliver groceries free through all of 2020.
“Currently we deliver anywere in Aitkin County,” Marsyla said. Delivery is free for those who live within two miles of the store; orders under $50 have a $10 delivery fee; $50-$99 orders have a $5 fee and any order over $100 is free.
DELIVERY OPTION
Aitkin County residents 60 and over may have their groceries delivered free, through CARE, which received a grant.
“Through an opportunity from the Minnesota Board on Aging and the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, Aitkin County CARE applied for a grant to help with the COVID situation,” said Lynne Jacobs, executive director of CARE. “Our board composed of Laurie Westerlund, Dorothy Host, Erin Melz, Shelly Hanneken, Brian Anderson, Cindy Chuhanic and Wendy Sandberg, supported the idea of giving funds to Paulbeck’s County Market and Ukura’s Big Dollar to support free grocery delivery to adults over 60. We are excited to partner with local businesses to encourage safety within the community during these unprecedented times. I am proud to say that 100% of the grant was given to the two grocery stores.”
Jacobs said a code is needed to access free delivery at County Market. Customers should call CARE or Paulbeck’s to receive the code needed at online checkout.
A NEW DAWN
“People who use the online store love it because they don’t have to come in,” said Natasha.
“We see online shopping only getting to be a bigger part of our business,” said Marsyla, “to always complement the in-person experience.”
Marsyla said the challenge for this year is to keep up with customer demand online and in-store, “which is a fun challenge for us.”
“We’ll just continue to adapt to whatever changes come,” noted Mike.
