Construction on the Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline started in earnest in November 2020. But long before that, legislators predicted that counties would mount a long-term and expensive campaign to control what they knew would be significant public opposition to the construction. One of the major efforts has been to form the Northern Lights Task Force.
The NLTF has said that it exists to help the collaborating counties keep protestors safe while they exercise their first amendment rights (Lakeland Public Television, Jan. 13, 2021).
It is likely that there will be residual benefits to the agencies participating in the training and experience of NLTF activities. Relationships are being built between numerous agencies. Responding to large events, natural or man-made calamities and maintaining a public presence gives experience to rural Minnesota law enforcement staffs. It could be assumed that the equipment they have acquired will also be put to constructive use in other situations.
The NLTF consists of law enforcement leaders from the northern tier of counties crossed by Line 3 construction. They include Kittson, Becker, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Carlton, St. Louis, Aitkin, Kanabec, Clearwater, Polk, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Beltrami, Itasca and the Fond du Lac Reservation. It is managed by an executive committee consisting of Sheriff Dan Guida of Aitkin County; Sheriff Ross Litman of St. Louis County; Sheriff Brian Smith of Kanabec County, Sheriff Darin Halverson of Clearwater County and Sheriff Todd Glander of Becker County.
“It [providing law enforcement during pipeline opposition] will be a huge expense to our taxpayers, and it’s not fair for them to have to pay for a lot of things that aren’t normal here,” Guida said in an April 24 interview in the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper. “The state, the Public Utilities Commission, predicted that a long time ago.”
In June 2018, when the PUC first approved Line 3, Commissioner John Tuma proposed making a public-safety account a condition of a key Enbridge pipeline permit, as a way of funding the additonal personnel, equipment and training that was anticipated. FEMA pays for some training, including instructing officers on techniques for mass arrests and crowd control. Tuma pointed to the overwhelming expenses North Dakota counties incurred during the Standing Rock opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Enbridge agreed to fund an escrow account with an initial deposit of $250,000 and replenish the account as needed; there is no expense cap. Estimates earlier in 2021 were that $750,000 had been spent on Northern Lights Task Force expenses around the state.
Sheriff Guida was quoted recently in the Minneapolis Star Tribune as saying that the backup Aitkin County gets from NLTF officers prevents small towns from being without a law enforcement presence when large numbers of county, city and Minnesota DNR and state patrol personnel are needed at First Amendment events related to Line 3 construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.