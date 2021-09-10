Samantha Armacost finished up her summer job and let her apartment go, as a way of creating space for this summer’s adventure with her father, former U.S. Navy operations officer Scott Armacost.
The pair separated from their daily lives in San Francisco and planned a 2,300-mile trip down the Mississippi River to create what they are calling a “river eulogy” for the victims of COVID-19.
Scott has a financial management business and Samantha worked at a summer camp. While Sam finished up her job, Scott dedicated himself to planning the trip and outfitting himself and Sam for their journey, making the decision to do the trip in April.
Because their time is open-ended, they are not under pressure to complete the journey in record time.
Scott and Sam researched “Mississippi River Angels” a group of people who might provide support along the way. They also joined the Mississippi River Paddlers Facebook group.
“We were surprised to learn that there’s a really great community of paddlers out there,” Scott said.
The Armacosts borrowed a canoe from Sam’s summer camp in northern Minnesota; Scott had gone to that same summer camp as a child.
“One of the things we have going for us is a lifetime of familiarity with canoes and camping,” Sam quipped.
Two of those river angels hosted the Armacosts last Monday night in Palisade.
Mike and Jake Carlson have a timber chalet overlooking the Mississippi River. Their front yard slopes gently down to the water, so that paddlers can pull up and carry their gear up to the lawn. That is where Scott and Sam pitched their tent last week and joined the Carlsons for a home-cooked meal on day 14 of their journey.
At the start of their journey, Sam suggested that they implement an evening ritual of playing Taps at sunset, to raise awareness of the people who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel privileged to be healthy enough to undertake this trip – we want to hold space for remembrance of those who have passed away during the pandemic. Names of people are sent to us and we share those each evening on our Instagram page. We have been touched by the many stories that have been shared with us.”
Sam is the tech person in the Armacost team, and she live streams her father playing each evening.
As a way of sharing their experience with others, Sam and Scott have set up a link tree that goes to separate GoFundMe pages for two charities that they hope their followers will support.
T.A.P.S. or Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors raises money for families of American service people who have been killed in action.
The second beneficiary of their fundraising effort is an organization called Direct Relief that has been around for many years. Direct Relief responds to catastrophic events.
“We were impressed that 97% of the funding received by Direct Relief goes directly to the actual beneficiaries, rather than to administrative and overhead costs of the organization,” Scott said.
The pair’s Instagram page is a.river.eulogy. Their journey’s Facebook page is called A River Eulogy. That is where Scott playing Taps is live streamed each evening. He has played the tune on military bases all over the world.
