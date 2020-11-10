About Homeless & Wounded Warriors

Homeless and Wounded Warriors-MN was the brainchild of three veteran motorcyclists in 2005, who wished to do nothing more than help homeless veterans living on the street achieve adequate housing with supportive wraparound services that could lead to permanent housing with economic opportunities. Their first year, the August motorcycle ride had 23 bikers and raised $2,100, all of which was donated to the St. Cloud VA’s Homeless Veterans program.
The organization then applied as a 501c3 nonprofit and headquartered in Crosslake. In past years they have grown to raise more funds and assist numerous veterans throughout Minnesota adjust to the trauma and aftereffects of war on both the veteran and family.
In 2018, they participated in nine community celebrations, held their 14th Anniversary Motorcycle ride with 180 bikes and had a very successful silent auction at Crosslake Legion Post 500. With 134 sponsors, the ride, and apparel sales, they raised $77,000. A successful golf tournament and ride were also held in 2019. A raffle held at the Bridge Tavern this September raised $10,000 with 22 donated prizes valued at $4,000. In January 2021, there will be another raffle featuring ice fishing prizes. Watch for a date.
Each year the Homeless & Wounded Warriors adopt veteran families for Christmas; this year it is planning for 12-15 families. Businesses furnish the funds to sponsor a family with referrals received through the Veterans Service Offices in Aitkin, Brainerd, Little Falls, local American Legion and VFW posts. Gifts are then provided based on the number of family members, name and age.
They also work with the St. Cloud Medical Center to provide financial assistance for house payments and utility bills as their mission states: “No veteran deserves to be homeless in America, no wounded warrior deserves anything but our utmost respect and support.”
Among other services they provide:
• Short-term financial assistance
• Assistance with transitional or permanent housing
• Referrals to both the VA and Eagle’s Healing Nest for mental health help
• Advocacy for veterans to obtain medical, dental, and financial benefits
• Supportive counseling
• Ongoing family assistance and support
• Suicide prevention and intervention
Homeless & Wounded Warriors-MN continues to explore other opportunities for networking with state and federal agencies along with public or private enterprises to assist them in creating a social safety net for veterans to depend on.
Board member, Russ Philstrom, is now looking for businesses who would like to adopt a veteran family for Christmas. He is very willing to share heart-warming stories of families who have been adopted in Christmases past. He and his wife have, on occasion, traveled over 400 miles across central Minnesota to personally deliver gifts. He can be contacted at 651-329-1373 for questions about Homeless & Wounded Warriors, membership and donations to this valuable program serving Minnesota’s most vulnerable veterans.
