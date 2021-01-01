The trek through life for Nancy Midthun Morgan has been quite an interesting one.
The 1989 Aitkin High School graduate still spends some time in the area every year – an area she says helped her grow.
“I enjoyed growing up in Aitkin after moving here as a youngster,” she said. “My dad was a good athlete in Aitkin, and my parents knew it would be a great place to raise their children.
“They understood how important sports is in a small town and they taught us that,” Midthun Morgan added. “It was part of our identity. My dad built a basketball court that turned into a volleyball court as I got older.
“Dad taught me that working on a team was very important. That advice followed me throughout my life.”
Midthun Morgan was a stalwart on a Gobbler volleyball team that dominated for three years back in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, and she remembers her teammates well.
“Oh my goodness, nobody had an arm like Megan Fossen,” she recalled. “The volleyball exploded off her hand; she was bad news for our opponents.”
While Midthun Morgan went on to play for Colgate University, she recognized Fossen’s talent, saying she only saw one other player with that kind of power. She also praised her team’s setter, Shelley Straughn.
“Our team was full of great players,” she said, not mentioning the talents that she herself added to the team.
After graduating from Colgate, located in Hamilton, New York, Nan put her degree in anthropology to use with field work in Guatemala and other places.
In the meantime, she married David Morgan, and they had two sons – Alex and John. David is an archaeologist, in addition to her work.
Today she helps run a non-profit museum, Goodwood Museum and Gardens, in Tallahassee.
She also does some consulting for National Heritage areas in the U.S. She will be doing much of the same after the move to Colorado in 2021.
Aitkin has always been a huge part of Midthun Morgan’s life and as she put it, “I have deep roots in Aitkin.”
“I started in Aitkin, and plan to be back there later in life,” she said. “As it is, I am able to spend 6-8 weeks there each summer.
“I love the wonderful warm environment of the small-town experience,” she added. “I try to teach my sons how great it is to grow up in a town like Aitkin. I loved playing volleyball and having the entire town behind us.
“It’s an experience that has stuck with me my whole life.”
The high-school experience was something Midthun Morgan truly loved, one she hopes the younger generation appreciates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.