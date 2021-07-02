“It’s the fastest and longest eight seconds of your life.”
That’s how Aitkin High School rising senior Marshall Larson describes bronc riding – a discipline that recently earned him a Minnesota High School Rodeo Association title.
Larson captured the state championship in saddle bronc and also teamed up with Verndale’s Dalton Wells to take third in team roping at the association’s state finals June 11-13 in Hugo.
Larson’s finish in both events earned him a spot on the Minnesota team at the 73rd annual National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24. He was also named Minnesota’s Boys Rookie of the Year.
Larson has a simple philosophy in bronc riding.
“I take every horse like the next challenge,” he said. “You can’t overthink it. Just take the eight seconds as it comes and hope for the best.”
The decision to let Larson start out on the rodeo trail ultimately came from his mother, Theresa, who decided Marshall could start his rodeo career at age 15.
“My dad (Keith) was all for it right away but Mom made the final call,” Marshall said. “I’ve been roping since I was 9 so for me to start bronc riding seemed natural.
“You have to learn how to land right away because it’s going to happen,” he added. “You’re going to hit the ground hard. I’ve had a great mentor in Colton Christenson, who taught me about saddle bronc riding.”
Marshall won the state championship with 299.5 points – 189 coming from the state event.
He won a championship belt buckle and saddle along with the bid to the national finals.
“Saddle bronc riding is my favorite,” Marshall said. “The thrill of it, the excitement, when everything is clicking, it’s like a dream.
“It doesn’t feel real once you get off,” he added. “It may not look like there is a lot going on but it’s just like a rocking chair. You have to ride one handed and keep your feet on the points of the horse’s shoulder and do what I can to take things out of the judges’ hands.”
In the roping event, Marshall serves as the header (meaning he ropes the head) and Wells is the heeler (roping the legs).
“We’ve been friends for a long time and trust each other,” explained Marshall, who picked up 137 points at state while Wells received 129. The timer stops when the header and the heeler face with tight ropes.
“The technical aspect of the roping would seem to be the hardest, but the mental part of the team roping is hardest,” said Marshall, who said the whole sport is a mental game. “It’s not so much the roping aspect but everything coming together at the right time. A lot of good things have to happen. If not the result is quite different.”
The upcoming year will be Marshall’s senior wrestling season, where he is hoping for another trip to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament.
He admitted though, when asked, that bronc riding is his favorite.
“I love wrestling and my teammates and coaches but there is something about that eight seconds that is really exciting,” said Marshall, who added that “lots of people” have told him he “must have a screw loose,” but he loves riding.
“I’ll be busy every weekend until school starts, hopefully, so we have to keep in practice, we work on things every week at my parent’s roping arena so that helps a lot,” he added.
