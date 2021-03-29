Becoming technology wizards

The field of education changed in an instant on March 15, 2020.
That is when the governor of Minnesota announced that schools would be closed to in-person learning from March 18-27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It turned out schools remained closed for the rest of the year.
“At that time we did not know how long it would last,” said Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter.
The immediate action after the announcement was to form a group of staff and school board members to create a plan for the remainder of the school year.
“We were given a set of guidelines by the state to follow as we determined how we would deliver distance learning,” said Stifter. “We were also tasked with providing meals to those students who wanted them as well as providing child care for critical workers’ children.”
In two weeks, the Aitkin district had to figure out how to educate students preK-12 in absentia. Plans included developing remote/virtual delivery systems and providing printed materials for those who did not have remote access.
“We were also trying to figure out the best ways for families to get connected with the internet in remote areas of our district,” he added.
McGregor Superintendent Brad Johnson echoed the challenges in Aitkin and maybe more so.
He said finding the way to communicate with students was tricky because not all students had devices to use and a large percentage of the district’s families were unable to connect to the internet even if they had devices due to areas of poor connections.
“Lots of paper copies went out to families and it was left up to students and families to do the learning themselves,” Johnson said. “Many students were disconnected from the learning process for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.”
As the state required schools to have three learning plans ready for fall (in-person, hybrid and full distance), Stifter said eight teams were assembled to determine how this would be accomplished.
Both districts purchased devices, or repurposed others, for students for distance learning and provided hotspots to share with families experiencing problems with internet connections.
Superintendents Stifter and Johnson selected two teachers to share their experiences over the last year.
AITKIN TEACHERS
Rippleside Elementary teachers Kayla Host, second grade, and Rob Williams, third grade, said they were not truly prepared for the shutdown.
Host said she was deeply affected by not being able to finish the year with her students in person.
“As a teacher, you really care about the students you have in class,” she said. “They become a part of you. Like a family or sports team, you are united, you grow and glow together, you learn about and from one another.”
Williams was grateful for the patience and positive support from the community and families of students.
Williams said staff at the high school and elementary school prepared for what turned out to be distance learning through the end of the last school year.
“We began creating and loading our assignments online,” he said. “We also created weekly folders to be delivered to students with materials they needed or hard copies of lessons if they did not have internet or devices to use.”
“We set up and trialed video conferencing for the first time in our lives,” added Host. “I have acquired a few educational degrees through online coursework, so that technology and online learning platform background knowledge helped. I was implementing Seesaw as a digital portfolio for videos, student work and more, but the biggest challenge was to self-reflect meeting all the needs that a teacher does in the day from afar. Focusing on connectedness and social emotional learning and health was first and foremost. Then came the planning of an at-home learning calendar including a math, writing and reading layout.”
In addition, Host held virtual PJ parties every other Wednesday evening for her class. The students were sent invitations to come to their devices in their pjs or comfy clothes, some popcorn and listen to her read a “bedtime” story. A couple other staff in the building were reading also.
“We began creating instructional videos to help students with new content,” said Williams, “as well as scheduling Zoom/Google Meet online for students to attend for lessons and help with assignments.”
Last spring taught school staff many things. Williams said one area was working to streamline the distance learning. Instead of using multiple systems at different grades, they began using the Canvas Learning Management System which the high school has used for several years.
“This gave our families one place to look for all of their children’s lessons, assignments and instruction whether in high school or elementary,” he said. “We also went one-to-one on devices, with the 6-12 grade on MacBook Airs and K-5 on iPads. Whether it was for COVID-19 or any other reason, now our students will have a device they can use to access their classroom lessons, assignments and instruction.”
“The hardest thing for me,” said Host, “was knowing many families were working and facilitating their children’s education in ways like never before. The balance of the workload for in-person and remote learning is tricky and challenging but it is an experience of a lifetime and someone should be writing a book!”
Both Host and Williams and other teachers continue to provide distance learning along with the classes that are now held in person.
“Our ISD1 preschool, elementary and high school staff, Aitkin School Board, bus garage and food service are equipping and encouraging our future generations,” observed Host. “As is the Aitkin Public Library, Aitkin community and their loving home environments.”
MCGREGOR TEACHERS
As in Aitkin, the McGregor School District was not truly prepared for a closure of school at the end of the last year.
“We forged ahead and learned many new skills to support our students and families,” said Heather Simenstad, a third grade teacher. She may have been better prepared than some, as her husband works in information technology (IT).
“Our school was not familiar with platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom,” she added. “After a few weeks of communicating via email and text, I started setting up Zoom meets with my students. I was finally able to see my students and teach in ‘real time’.”
Simenstad used Google Classroom to push out lessons, assignments and materials to students. She also learned how to create videos of herself teaching the lessons. That process improved by this school year, when she kept the Google Meet open and met with one or two students at a time during the independent work time.
“I learned very quickly that it was much harder to engage students online than in person,” she said. “I spent much more time talking with students about social emotional skills than ever before. Students just needed to know that you were still there and that you still cared. They needed something ‘normal’ in their lives.”
“Even though kids today seem to navigate technology with ease, we quickly discovered that we might have overestimated their abilities to efficiently manage multiple tabs/windows/platforms,” said Jordan Pierce, fifth grade teacher. “So many online programs opened up free access to their materials to accommodate the pandemic, which was great, but for our kids, it became overwhelming for them to try and manage all of them.”
Pierce said the staff found a way to deliver materials digitally that had everything students needed in one place. From just one page, they could access any other webpage or program they might need. She said that eliminated a lot of guesswork.
Simenstad’s distance learning caseload is low, she said. Pierce has 16 students in the classroom and five distance learners.
“One of my many challenges in a typical school year is meeting the student needs right where they are and creating a plan for growth moving forward,” Pierce noted. “Observations can be made in a moment’s time but it’s difficult to do when you’re managing two different learning styles. Sometimes that requires me to prep multiple plans for the same concept/idea.”
The Aitkin and McGregor teachers said they really wanted all their students to know they care and are accessible. Maintaining personal connections is critical, they agreed.
“I got to see firsthand the sacrifice made by students, parents and staff,” said Host. “I learned and got to witness that grace is vital. I continue to learn and grow alongside my staff, parents and students. It is a merry-go-round that keeps going.”
“So many people are working hard to do what’s best for the kids,” said Pierce, “and I think that’s really all we can ask.”
