As a long-time resident, Bert Kortekaas is a familiar face in Hill City. However, he recently left for the day to participate in an Honor Flight.
Oct. 10 marked the take-off and return of the 23rd Honor Flight of Twin Cities, which included 80 veterans and 90 others, such as guardians and volunteers. The early morning starts with arrival at Hubert Humphrey, Terminal 2, to board a plane and fly to Washington, D.C.
“The Honor Flight Network was formed in 2005 by Jeff Miller and Earl Morse with a mission of honoring our nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice,” explained Honorflight.org
This all-day itinerary of events for Kortekaas included visiting memorials like Iwo Jima, Air Force, Korea, the Women’s memorial and more.
“All my life, I’ve never seen so many people honor veterans,” noted Kortekaas. “In Washington, D.C., there were hundreds of them. And then when you hit Minneapolis, same thing … I thought they didn’t care for veterans ...” Kortekaas changed his mind.
A BIG FAMILY
Kortekaas grew up in a family of 15 and like many at the time, felt the effects of poverty. “We couldn’t even afford tennis shoes to play basketball or football,” explained the veteran.
Kortekaas was not drafted to the war since he was married but decided to join at 37 years old. When asked why he chose the Navy, Kortekaas replied, “That’s the only place I could get in with my age.” Other family members were already part of the military, and Kortekaas said that was one of the reasons he joined. His father, Nick, was a World War I veteran whose job was to destroy ammunition dumps. Kortekaas said, “My dad was in the first world war ... He was a guard for some queen.”
When he was whisked away to boot camp, what Kortekaas learned was how to “behave yourself.” He also completed heavy equipment training at B School. What was the best part? “The Navy had good food,” said Kortekaas.
After training, he was sent to Vietnam. For those who have not seen pictures or visited Vietnam in person, Kortekaas described it as “Dirty … When it rained, mud got about up to your knees.”
ADMINISTERING MORPHINE
Kortekaas sometimes assisted the hospital corpsman during the rainy season when his heavy equipment could not be operated. “One time, there were about seven people who came in, two Americans and the rest (from) South Vietnam. I had to patch them up,” recalled Kortekaas. He used bandages and then “I had to give them some morphine.”
“Only one had to take that … they were wounded so much, (the morphine) was to take the pain away ... Then we had to pin it on their collar because you’re only supposed to have one (dose).”
Only some people that stopped by the department were in for serious conditions. Kortekaas would help with them too.
“We had a lot of them come in. We had a big jar that looked like pills, but they were sugar pills.” Kortekaas described how his patients would receive this remedy and start to feel better.
AGENT ORANGE
“I saw them spray it,” said Kortekaas. “I got (hit with) Agent Orange.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), “Agent Orange was a tactical herbicide the U.S. military used to clear leaves and vegetation for military operations mainly during the Vietnam War. Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange may have certain related cancers or other illnesses.”
“One guy, his front loader got too close to it,” said Kortekaas.
“Vietnam veterans are automatically presumed to have been exposed to herbicides during their service,” explained the VA. “Approximately 2,700,000 American men and women served in Vietnam.”
Also, when Kortekaas was in the service, he was hospitalized for two months due to possibly drinking contaminated water or tea. Due to his time in the Navy, “I lost my hearing,” noted Kortekaas.
RETURNING HOME
After leaving the Navy, Kortekaas “worked construction for a while” and also worked for the railroad in the car department. Over the years he’s enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He is a father and a grandfather who lives in his family home in Hill City.
