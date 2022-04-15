In 2005, John and Nicole McGillis’ annual camping trip was interrupted when storm clouds rolled over an outdoor music festival they attended with friends. As the others remained safe and dry in their travel trailers nearby, the local couple realized they needed better shelter than their modest tent for the following year’s event. But they wanted something more unique than a contemporary camping trailer.
Their search led to a six-hour venture to Des Moines, Iowa, where the McGillis couple fell in love with a 1964 Shasta Airflyte with missing wings. “There is so much character, style and design with these vintage trailers. Some of the designs are still popular now because they are so classic,” John said.
They took to the internet to learn from seasoned enthusiasts in the Vintage Shasta Club about how to restore the vintage travel trailer. “They’re not unlike classic car enthusiasts. Vintage travel trailer groups really appreciate the work that goes into these restorations,” Nicole said.
Determined to finish the restoration in time to show off their Shasta at the 2006 Midwest Vintage Trailer Rally in Wisconsin, the entire family pitched in on the project.
Nicole researched parts and supplies. John handled the construction and paint. His mother, Linda McGillis, Aitkin, helped with the upholstery. Their eldest sons, Johnny and Bayley, even helped with paint preparation and clean-up.
Working right down to the wire (literally wiring the exterior lighting the night before the rally), John and Nicole felt right at home when they arrived to join fellow vintage trailer lovers.
“Even if you weren’t alive during the ’50s and ’60s, it’s a period that people really connect with,” Nicole said. “People think about the good times in their lives. It’s nostalgic. That era was a time when America was coming out of the war; Americans had optimism and were looking to the future. The interstate was developing. The manufacturing industry was taking off and families were hitting the road. It was a time of exploration and positivity.”
The rally experiences in Wisconsin and at the Tin Can Tourist rally in Michigan were the start of the couple’s obsession with bringing vintage travel trailers back to life. The hobby (and later the business) also offered a progression of their relationship in figuring out how to work together.
Over the past 17 years, the McGillis couple have completed a variety of projects together. “We go back and forth on whether to keep our vintage campers,” Nicole said. “It’s hard to let them go. We are always a little sad as we watch them go. We just hope the new owners take care of them.”
Eventually, what began as a hobby evolved into a family business in 2019 when John and Nicole left their careers to make vintage travel trailer restoration their full-time profession. With the purchase of a new property that included a workshop big enough for two trailers, operations for the new company were set up about 15 miles south of Brainerd. Blueberry Hill Classics, named after the best-selling Fats Domino single from 1957, was born in 2020.
A wide variety of skills are needed for proper restoration, including woodworking, electrical, plumbing, automotive painting, sewing and more. As a former machinist and Navy veteran, John puts his sheet metal, painting and woodworking skills to use and hires out for more specialized work, like complex welding projects.
“John’s not afraid to take on any new project. His metal work has been really useful, especially for trailers with missing wings,” Nicole stated. “Smaller trailers take about four months to restore and larger campers can turn into multi-year projects. It’s hard to get the right parts and pieces, so while we wait it helps to have multiple projects going at a time.”
Over time, the couple has developed a short-hand of their strengths and Nicole spends much of her time with design work, managing the company’s website, marketing and social media, small upholstery projects, sourcing parts and materials, finishing work and other building projects John assigns. Both are typically involved with the initial cleaning or tear-down stage that comes at the beginning of every restoration project.
With each sale, the couple put funds back into the business. They managed to start and operate the business with their own personal investments and without loans or debt, John said. Everything sells quite quickly, Nicole added, which is an indication that people really like the design, quality and concepts of their work.
“The way things were made; they were made to last,” John said. “Look at vintage campers. Sixty years later, they are still around. There’s craftmanship and artistry that’s not common today. For example, our Kozy Coach has mahogany woodwork and art deco light fixtures. You just don’t see those details nowadays. Then look at modern campers; most don’t even last 10 years before they fall apart. We like taking our time and doing a good job because hopefully they are going to be here for another 80 years.”
Over time, the couple became more discerning about the types of projects they take on, only purchasing an old trailer with significant issues if it is a rare find worth the extra restoration effort. Their advice to others interested in restoring vintage travel trailers is to look for good bones. Things like water damage under windows can be an indication of larger issues. The two agree it is important that a proper restoration is not just aesthetic; rather it should be thorough and consider all issues, even those that are typically unseen, like rotten framing that might be hiding under the paneling.
Finding the balance between maintaining the original elements and adding their own flair with modern upgrades is a challenge, Nicole explained. The trick is to be innovative with the updates by tucking them away and to practice restraint with vintage themes as not to overdo it.
“A lot of ‘purists’ want vintage travel trailers to look like they did back in the day, and many people actually want to use them. So, it really is a balance of how to make it functional to peoples’ camping expectations but still remain true to the design,” Nicole said.
Before selling their restored vintage travel trailers, the McGillis family gives each a good trial run with a camping trip. Shastas are their favorite because the small space provides an intimate family experience to get cozy, play games and create lasting memories.
“It’s an important part of our family life. People think they need a big camper, but they may be surprised by the benefits you get with a smaller camper’s space efficiency,” Nicole said.
The McGillis’ hard work caught the attention of Camping World, a national RV company that purchased a Blueberry Hill Classic restored 1959 Cardinal to be incorporated into an exhibit on the history of camping. Various marketing firms, interior designers and even set designers have also contacted them about purchasing campers.
Plans to expand and diversify are on the horizon. This year, the McGillises plan to offer a camper rental with delivery service. The duo has also considered renting out their restorations as concessions or photo booths for weddings and events. They even aspire to create an original, vintage-inspired travel trailer prototype someday.
Learn more about Blueberry Hill Classics by visiting www.blueberryhillclassics.com or follow them on Facebook.
