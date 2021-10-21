It doesn’t take much effort to see the passion Bryan Johnson has for musical theater.
Mention a musical, or a project he’s been involved in, he goes from a quiet, mild-mannered man to an enthusiast in less than a moment – his face becoming animated, his words passionate.
Over the years, Johnson has directed theater at both the high school and community level, producing everything from classics like “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Sound of Music” to “Nunsense” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
What started as a music teaching job fresh out of St. Olaf College in 1967 turned into a lifetime of music and performance.
“This was the first job that I took,” said Johnson, recalling a run-in with an English teacher who wanted Johnson to help him direct a musical.
Johnson declined for that first year, but he’s been involved either at the high school or community level ever since.
Until now. The production of “Church Basement Ladies,” this week at Aitkin High School, will mark the retirement of Johnson’s time as a musical director. He will direct the show for the Aitkin All-Class Reunion next summer, but that show will be private for just the reunion.
“Church Basement Ladies” will run in Aitkin from Oct. 21-23, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at the Aitkin Independent Age.
THE BEGINNING
After taking that first year to acclimate himself to teaching, Johnson said he was ready to take on the challenge of a musical.
He started by looking at ones written specifically for high school students and ended up selecting, “Stop! You’re Killing Me!” – a murder mystery set in a mansion.
“That was my first foray into musicals,” he said. “My third year, I jumped into ‘Camelot.’”
Fortunately enough for Johnson – or maybe because of his dedication as a director and the talent afforded him – that musical turned out pretty well.
“I’ve done a musical ever since,” said Johnson.
The list of musicals produced under Johnson during his tenure at Aitkin High School include what most musical theater experts would consider the standards for the genre: “South Pacific,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The King and I” and
“Bye Bye Birdie” to name a few.
Johnson also worked in “The Wiz,” “The Secret Garden” and “Once Upon a Mattress.”
But even more interesting than what Johnson produced was how he put the shows together. When he started, there were open auditions for the musicals, but by his third year, he made the musical a concert choir project.
“Everybody had to take on a two-hour work responsibility,” said Johnson, adding that not everyone had to be on stage. “That’s the way I was able to do the show, but I know of no other director or school in the state that does it that way.
“It turned out to be a good recruiting tool as well,” he added.
There were other innovations as well. Students started learning choreography in junior high and performing it in concerts. Johnson said it helped the younger boys become more comfortable on stage. “It became an acceptable thing to do,” he said.
And when Aitkin did “The Sound of Music in 1991,” there was a co-ed convent.
“All the girls were dressed as nuns and all the guys were dressed as monks,” he said.
Johnson said he was always mindful, though, of the community he was working in.
“I had someone’s daughter and son on stage,” he explained, adding that he would remove swearing and even stayed away from the musical “Grease” for a long time.
“I’m not here to offend people,” he said. “I’m not here to shock people.”
Johnson’s last show with the high school was in 2007, with “Guys and Dolls.”
MIDDLE GROUND
The same attitude applied to his community theater choices. When he first debuted with “Nunsense” in 1995, he went with comedies – more often than not, British comedies, since he found them funnier.
He also produced a show for the first of Aitkin’s All-Class Reunions. The community theater performed “See How They Run,” a British farce.
The second All-Class Reunion got another musical, “Forever Plaid,” a story about guys in a quartet who are all killed in an accident. The musical features several of the great hits of the ’50s and ’60s.
But he also remembers well 2011, when he produced the show “The Dixie Swim Club,” the story of five women who were on a championship swim team together and their annual reunions.
The play covers decades, as the women age and battle all that is going on in their lives. One of the women, as Johnson explained, “everything that can go wrong has happened to her.”
At the end of the show, the woman develops Alzheimer’s disease. The actress cast in the roll, Heather Fontaine, had personal family experience with the disease – and incorporated what she had learned into her performance.
The show hit all sorts of emotional notes, Johnson explained.
“It was funny, hysterically funny,” Johnson said. “But it also is very poignant.”
MERGING GENERATIONS
Now, with his final show, Johnson has taken on a musical that shows the tensions between different generations.
He explained the journey of one of his characters.
“This older lady at one point, she’s confronted by a fellow,” Johnson explained. “‘Why are you so upset?’ She said, ‘I’m just so frustrated by all the changes that are happening in church.’”
“Church Basement Ladies” addresses the synod splits in the Lutheran faith, then the changes that happened in services and music over the years.
Through the show, the woman in question grows, as do all the characters. The show, set in the 1960s, also addresses the importance of church culture in everyday life – something Johnson said is very much part of the area.
“I knew the people in the Aitkin area would identify,” he said, adding that people will likely see parts of themselves or neighbors reflected in the characters.
For this production, he’s reached out to the community for pictures of men and women working in the kitchens of area churches – in the old days, most often located in the basement.
Those pictures will be up on a projection screen on stage of the Aitkin High School theater and also on display when the show is performed for the All-Class Reunion.
The themes of the show – of a community working together – also tie into Johnson’s experiences in theater here. He said numerous volunteers spent time as not only part of the cast and crew, but as wigmasters, costumers, set builders and just all-around general helpers.
Some shows even featured special effects that helped set the mood of the show. Those touches, Johnson said – and the people who made them possible – are why he has found a home on stage.
“I think it’s a good one to end with,” said Johnson of the show. “It’s going to be very entertaining. I’m very satisfied with what I have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.