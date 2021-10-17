Mike Watson and Kathy Revane had an emotional visit to their birthplace on the Willow River last week.
The pair was the two youngest of a family of five siblings born to Roy and Mae Watson. The Watson farm is now Chengwatana Community Farm, but that didn’t stop Mike and Kathy from paying a visit – converging from opposite coasts to visit a school friend in St. Cloud who is in declining health.
Their three older siblings were born in the house at the farm, but Mike and Kathy were born in the Draper Maternity Home in Aitkin.
They both attended the Palisade School from first grade through eighth grade and graduated from Aitkin High School.
At that point, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later went on to be a computer professional for Control Data. He worked in information technology systems in various capacities for the next 40 years.
Kathy met and married her husband in California and settled in the Boston area, where she still lives.
Cousins Clint and Dee Dee Watson still live across the river from their old family farm, as do Glen and Barb Watson.
WALKING AND REMINISCING
When they visited the farm, Mike and Kathy saw changes, of course, but they recognized most of the farm buildings. They could point out the locations of their parents’ fruit orchard and extensive vegetable gardens. Like the current farm, the Roy and Mae Watson farm had chickens, cattle and sheep.
They recognized some of the ancient bur oak trees as old friends, and they recalled where the cow pastures and sheep pastures were located when they were children. Their family sheep pasture had turned into a forest since they were last there.
They pointed out the old well house and recalled how good and cold the water had tasted when they were children. Mike pointed out a white pine tree that towered above the canopy of the forest.
“In the summer, we kids would put up an old Army tent by that tree,” Watson said. “We would glean all kinds of fruits and veggies from my mother’s garden and head out there to ‘camp out’ overnight during the summer. Those are some magical memories.”
In the summer of 2021, Mike and Kathy found the Chengwatana Community Farm page on Facebook. They watched delightedly as posts came up showing volunteers at the farm cooling off in the river, in the same spot that they enjoyed as children.
Mike said as he left Palisade, “I am so happy to see that the farm is still productive and producing food for the Palisade community.”
