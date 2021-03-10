BREENA BURGSTALER
Breena Burgstaler, Aitkin, was recently recognized as one of two Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) 2020 Outstanding Young Adults award winners. Since 1974 MNWT has annually presented the award. It is a scholarship project designed to recognize young adults who show excellence in leadership abilities and involvement in community activities.
Nominated by the Aitkin Women of Today, Breena brings a high level of leadership to each organization and activity she becomes a part of with her peers and throughout her local community.
Eighteen-year-old Breena has grown up surrounded by opportunities for service to her community. At a young age, Breena participated in many of the events, camps and activities she has now led as an older teen. She is a volunteer through her school, 4-H, FFA, church and the Women of Today. Breena served as president of her local FFA chapter for three years. Breena’s leadership style is described as well-refined. She helps her fellow chapter members strive to reach their goals and better themselves by carefully listening to each member and guiding members to be their best. Breena has been successful in creating a family atmosphere in the local chapter. This is evident in the way Breena motivated her chapter to organize a nursing home day and plan floats for local parades. She has also opened her home for the group’s annual Christmas party.
Breena has enhanced her own speaking and organizational skills through her participation in FFA. In addition to her leadership in her local chapter, she has also served as a regional officer her senior year. Through her regional experience, Breena led and presented workshops on leadership and communication, social media and time management.
At Aitkin High School, Breena was also a participant in Peer Leaders, a group of high school students who mentor younger middle school students. Through this program Breena led retreats sharing the leadership training and knowledge she has gained. She served as president of the National Honor Society, maintains a high GPA including taking college level courses and has been awarded many senior honors such as the Pepsi awards for both Family Consumer Science (FCS) and agriculture. Breena is also a member of the student council and participant in choral music.
In addition to FFA, Breena has found time to lead her local Cedarbrook 4-H club in many officer positions throughout her years of membership. Helping members to feel welcomed and a part of the group is a natural talent for Breena. Through 4-H she served as a camp counselor for two years for fifth and sixth grade students at the annual multi-county summer camp.
As a volunteer for Aitkin Women of Today, she served as a teen leader for Safety Town for three years, volunteered with crafts and kids’ games at both the annual pumpkin patch event and the annual Easter carnival.
Her nominator and FFA advisor states, “The leadership, community-involvement and responsibility Breena exhibits has made our chapter grow and shine this year and I have seen the phenomena happen with other events she has been involved in. These traits have made her an effective leader in our school and our community.”
COLLEEN KROHN
Named the Lois M. Christensen Women Who Impact Award in 2009, this award has been presented since the 1990s. It is designed to honor women who have made a valuable contribution to, and impact upon, their communities. A nominee can be nominated for their contributions in areas such as non-profit, youth outreach or women’s advocacy.
Colleen Krohn inspires youth and community members with her approach to projects and fundraisers within the community of Aitkin. Nominated by the Aitkin Women of Today, Colleen can be found trying to enhance the community for youth. Whether on the softball field, working with the local youth board at the Aitkin Children’s Center or giving young voices a chance to be heard through the church children’s choir, Colleen always gives 100%.
It began with a vision to allow young girls to play softball in the summer. In a community where there was no softball program, no elementary softball fields and the only option for girls was to play Little League with the boys, it takes diligence, organization and conviction to begin the process and turn a vision into reality.
The first year started with a few young girls who wanted to play softball and in three years, has become a softball program with 140 participants. Of course, the teams needed a place to play, so work began to clean up and modernize two softball fields behind the elementary school. Once a grassy lawn with some backstops and fencing, is now two elementary fields, with dug-outs, running water, storage sheds for equipment and two announcer booths. How was this project completed? Volunteer coordination, grant writing, phone calls and hard work. Colleen worked tirelessly to organize volunteers and find funds to complete the project including forming a Youth Softball Board.
In addition to a place to play, Colleen’s organized teams, coaches and practice schedules. Organizing 140 girls into game play a few times a week can be a challenge and one that Colleen handles like a pro. Colleen was also coordinating uniform printing and distribution (including washing between games), coordination of games with out-of-town teams and tournaments, and coaching herself.
Important to note is the philosophy Colleen and her husband, Austin, promote through softball play. The girls are encouraged to play hard, work hard, compete hard, but have fun, practice good sportsmanship and lift each other up (including the other teams). Colleen is a positive role model for girls and adults within the community as well as her own children Colleen also volunteers as part of the Aitkin Children’s Center Advisory Board, where she has been an active member since 2015. Colleen has served as both president and vice president.
Annually, Colleen organizes “Week of the Young Child” events including magic shows, animal shows and kids’ musical entertainment. Colleen also volunteers for fundraisers by working at games and face painting during the spring carnival and helps with the pizza fundraiser, all to benefit the Aitkin Children’s Center. For the last three years, Colleen has organized the children’s garage sale to raise funds for the Aitkin Children’s Center, which tallies about $2000 for the center annually. The sale has become a community favorite as it allows parents to sell items to earn money and also to purchase items at a reduced cost.
Colleen volunteers about 30 hours of her time to this project each year and supervises about 10-20 volunteers. Approximately 6000 items are available at each sale.
At her church three years ago, Colleen began a youth choir. About 25 kids currently participate in the choir, which increases to about 50 at Christmas time. Weekly Sunday morning practices are organized by Colleen. Both the church and parents appreciate the addition of the youth choir.
A letter of support for Colleen states, “Colleen is always willing to step up and get things done. She is a leader in our community. Colleen is very organized and wants the best for the children in our community, giving them as many opportunities for new experiences as possible.”
