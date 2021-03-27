The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology.(Wikipedia).
It builds upon the third industrial revolution, which is generally called the digital revolution and brought personal computers and semi conductors and the internet. That occurred as recently as the middle of the 20th century. The first industrial revolution occurred in Europe around 1760 and North America in the 1800s. It made use of water and steam power to mechanize production and create factories; the second IR happened when electric power made mass production possible.
The advances of industrialization have not occurred evenly around the world – there are still developing countries that are in earlier stages of development.
GOALS FOR THE FUTURE
“Some parts of the world have cell-phones, but not sanitation,” said the World Economic Forum, an international stakeholder group of the most wealthy business leaders in the world.
WEF meets annually in Switzerland to discuss the future of the world and how their work can achieve goals for the future that have been identified by the United Nations and the WEF over the years. In a 2016 article, the group imagined a future where the advent of “cyber-physical systems” would involve entirely new capabilities for people and machines.
While these capabilities are reliant on the technologies and infrastructure of the Third IR, the Fourth IR represents entirely new ways in which technology becomes embedded within societies and even human bodies.
Examples include genome editing, new forms of machine intelligence, breakthrough materials and approaches to governance that rely on cryptographic methods such as the blockchain (www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/what-is-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/)
Even though WEF rolled out its vision for the Fourth IR back in 2016, it really found a foothold in general society with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The technology that had been evolving over the past decades was the perfect tool to implement distance learning, remote meetings by video technologies, contact tracing, online shopping and many other applications. Technological applications that were received with some skepticism suddenly seemed eminently practical and accessible when shelter in place orders became commonplace last year. Far corners of the world have been reached with technological innovations as part of the unified effort to combat the pandemic.
AITKIN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Recently-retired Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Ross Wagner helped pave the way for bringing north central Minnesota county into the 21st Century by coordinating upgrades to broadband internet services over the past decade. In partnership with The Blandin Foundation, Wagner submitted grants and coordinated the distribution of internet services and computers into the far corners of rural Aitkin County. Aitkin County’s Environmental Learning Center, the Long Lake Conservation Center, Aitkin County C.A.R.E., Angels of McGregor, Aitkin County Growth Inc. and other community organizations were able to achieve state of the art connectivity through that broadband initiative.
The infrastructure kick-started by that initiative readied the county to offer remote conferencing options, remote learning for job seekers, distance learning for school districts and remote meeting options for county and local government entities. The tiny city of Palisade had a champion of internet connectivity, Darrell Mishler, who helped set up free WiFi hotspots in the city that are accessible to everyone, regardless of their residence or economic status.
FOURTH IR IN THE SCHOOLS
The Aitkin School District also has a champion of connectivity in Superintendent Dan Stifter. Stifter has been relentlessly advocating for the children in ISD1 by proposing a school referendum to raise money to equip every student in the district with a personal electronic device. Even though the referendum failed to pass in the 2020 election, Stifter remains undeterred and is working on a way to present his vision to district voters again in the future.
Laptops, iPads and Chromebooks are now ubiquitous in the district. Projects are underway to improve connectivity and upgrade servers in the schools, so that among other things, students and teachers can transition smoothly from in-person to remote learning modalities as needs arise. Even snow days will be a thing of the past, with students and parents receiving electronic messaging, telling them the students will have a distance learning day and can avoid the necessity for dangerous winter travel.
McGregor School District (ISD4) is embarking this spring on a new building remodeling project that will incorporate many features and new technologies that will help McGregor students learn the skills to be better Fourth IR workers. Aitkin business owner, Joe Simenstad, is stretched this year as he operates his business, iCanHelp!, troubleshooting and maintaining computer systems for clients in Aitkin as well as working for the school district in McGregor. Simenstad works alongside district Technology Supervisor John Brula to provide additional Information Technology support to ISD4.
Simenstad was credited at a recent meeting of the McGregor School Board with having helped make it possible for teachers and students to hit the ground running when mandatory distance learning was implemented.
“Teachers would not have been able to do what they did with teaching students remotely if not for the services Simenstad provided this year,” said ISD4 Superintendent Brad Johnson this winter.
The pandemic has created the perfect opportunity to practice all of these modalities and COVID-19 funding has made much of it possible and created a more even playing field for families in the county.
In a lecture called Education for the 4th IR, at Leeds Beckett University in the UK on April 26, 2019, Dr. John Baruch spoke about 21st century workers.
Baruch expressed the belief that the world will change more in the next 20 years than ever before, and the changes are mainly in technology and science (www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l_THuN9QxE). The majority of work will be done by artificial intelligence, including robots.
“The first IR replaced horsepower with steam engines. Now we are seeing a list of professions replaced by AI; self-driving vehicles will soon replace human drivers. This will help the young, elderly and disabled to be able to retain their mobility,” said Baruch.
An autonomous shuttle service was tested at the MSP airport in 2018 and has carried hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide. Baruch estimates that 50% of the jobs now will disappear; new jobs will be in science and technology.
FOURTH IR IN HEALTH CARE
Aitkin’s Riverwood Healthcare Center was featured in the news last year because of its step into the world of robot-assisted surgery. The DaVinci robot at Riverwood helps doctors perform complex surgeries with assistance from robot technologies that are now available in Aitkin.
Telemedicine options using video conferencing have reduced the need for patients to travel in a pandemic or in any other situation where travel or being around people is deemed unsafe or inconvenient. Mental and physical health appointments can now be scheduled using telemedicine in Aitkin County. Although in place prior to 2020, this technology came into its own during the COVID-19 pandemic and is here to stay.
Aitkin County Public Health professionals can now do intake appointments and other interviews remotely as well.
HUMANS AND ROBOTS
Education for 21st century learners will need to have a renewed focus on human creativity, rather than rote learning. Working in teams, embracing diversity and finding new ways to use increased free time will be challenges for the future.
In trying to imagine a future with more AI, it seems that creativity in the 4th IR may be what makes the system integrating AI and humans work smoothly. The ability to apply creative thinking to situations will help mitigate the mental health impacts of a more technological workforce that deals with isolation and retooling.
In a recent lecture, (www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5BodmlOAMY) Dr. Christaine Michaelis said, “Creativity can turn the Fourth Industrial Revolution into a human revolution. The Fourth Industrial Revolution will bring change at a speed, scale and force unlike anything we have experienced before and our strongest competitive advantage over (intelligent) machines is creativity.”
INVESTING OPPORTUNITIES
Digital businesses and services are collecting more and more information about users. As adults and children work and learn remotely, applications can be installed on their devices that track their interest, attention and engagement. Metrics can be developed and measured to track the effectiveness of remote learning and work technologies, and those data can be collected automatically and used to create even more useful applications.
Wikipedia explained impact investing as investments “made into companies, organizations and funds with the intention to generate a measurable, beneficial social or environmental impact alongside a financial return.” Impact investments provide capital to address social and/or environmental issues.
The sale of human (or social) impact bonds can finance infrastructure like Chromebooks and electronic play tables that not only provide targeted education, but also collect measurable data on the relevant metrics from the children using them.
Developers who collect those data can show a return on investment to schools in the form of “closing the learning gap” or reducing the need for special education services when preschoolers move into the mainstream of elementary school, for example.
The world in the Fourth IR is poised to transform life in ways hardly imaginable; Aitkin County is well on its way to adapting to the new digital world.
