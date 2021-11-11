On Oct. 12, a group of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 11 members was on its way for three days of fall fishing at Veterans on the Lake Resort located on Fall Lake, four miles from Ely and bordered by the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area.
Bob Brandt, Russ Philstrom, Ted Landgren, Charlie Wilkelius, Stan Nix, Dave Paulson, Brad Ennis, Ron Keil and Jeff Workman enjoyed the fishing, comfortable accommodations and the beautiful scenery. Twenty-five fish were caught (bass, walleye and northern) – enough for a great fish fry and some to take home. Of course, there was plenty of card playing in the evenings too and a relaxing time for all. There was one caveat – not all the vets caught fish – but that’s fishing!
Veterans on the Lake, open year around, is barrier-free for veterans, disabled public, their families and friends and provides excellent service and great amenities at a discounted price. In 1982, Disabled Veterans Recreation Inc. was organized by a group of northwestern Minnesota citizens passionate about finding adequate recreational resources for veterans. Veterans on the Lake was founded for the sole purpose of creating a recreational facility for disabled veterans to enjoy vacations.
As a non-profit facility, this recreational location was designed to serve the needs of disabled veterans, able-bodied veterans, active duty military, their families and friends. In conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and the provisions of the BWCWA Act of 1978, they provide accommodations inside the Superior Forest area.
People making reservations must come from one of the following categories: disabled veterans; survivors of deceased disabled veterans or survivors of veteran killed in action; veterans age 65 or older; non-veteran disabled; active duty military or able-bodied veteran.
A variety of cabins (1-2-3-5-6 bedroom) with fully stocked kitchens are available, weekly or two-night minimum stay. Each cabin has one dock space at no charge with complimentary 16 ft. boat included; motors available to rent. Also included are satellite TV, heating units, A/C, Weber charcoal grill, DVD player, bed linens, smoke-free and dog friendly. They also have canoes, kayaks and pontoons for rent as well as an on-site gift shop with clothing, tackle, live bait and gas.
Available amenities are a wood-fired sauna, three designated campfire areas, tennis, basketball hoops, shuffleboard, horseshoe, lawn games and two small playgrounds. A heated outdoor swimming pool is open June until weather permits; a sandy beach is also available. RV sites have electrical hookups with water available (not at each individual site).
Winter activities include accessibility to the Tomahawk and Taconite Trails for snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing within five miles. Fish house rentals are also available.
Veterans on the Lake Resort has something for everyone and may be the perfect location for your next family vacation or group fishing trip. The DAV members would enthusiastically go back again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.