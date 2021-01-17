How many of us can say that we reached every goal we have set for ourselves during our lifetime?
Renee DeMars Quale, a McGregor graduate in 1998, knows that feeling.
“I have been lucky enough to set goals in my life and reach them, and I think that’s important in life,” explained Quale.
Quale was a standout basketball player at McGregor High School, playing with her sister Jessica and helping the Mercs make the Minnesota State High School League state tournament in 1998. She now lives in Pequot Lakes and coaches eighth grade boys basketball.
She moved to the McGregor area when she was young, and said she loved the small-town atmosphere.
“I remember going to Sathers Store every day and knowing everybody and having so many friends,” Renee recalled. “Kids like Sara VanGuilder and Cara Battles.
“I loved the woods and the lakes,” she added. “We lived 15 miles north of McGregor in the middle of nowhere. It was rollerblades and then basketball. Basketball was so important to me and it has followed me my entire life.”
Not everyone recalls a specific moment when their career took a turn, but Renee sure does.
“I was sitting in the stands in 1994 when the Mercs were playing for the section basketball championship against Mt. Iron-Buhl and we had our confetti ready to throw,” Renee said. “We lost by one point, and I remember saying to my friend, ‘we should have won that game. I want to get to this point again,’ and told God that I want to help reverse this trend.
“Four years later we did,” she added.
McGregor won the MSHSL Section title in 1998 and, ironically, beat Mt. Iron-Buhl in the title game.
The Mercs went on to the state tourney, beating Osakis on her sister’s birthday. The Mercs grabbed the third-place trophy at state and it was another of Quale’s biggest moments.
“I had a chance to win with my sister and that was so special,” Quale said.
McGregor was coached by John Stifter back in the day and Quale loved the experience.
“He took our program to the next level,” she said. “Not everybody liked him but he got the most out of each player and taught us that we could beat anybody.”
Renee went on to play at Northwestern in the Twin Cities and one of her highlights was playing against former Mercs’ legend Suzi Miller, who was at Concordia.
“I was able to shut her down and although I did, I respected her so much for what she had done in her career,” Renee said.
Renee was able to drop some names as well.
“I nannied for Janet Karvonen’s kids, and she helped me get a job in New York Mills when I first started,” she said. “I helped at camps with Lindsay Whalen and Carolyn Moos, both of Gopher fame and beyond. I’ve been very fortunate.”
Renee married Eric Quale and they have three children – Connor (15), Ethan (14) and Ava (2). She knows how important sports has been to her and she had some final thoughts.
“I always say that sports is about the people you meet and the memories you make,” Renee explained. “There are so many people in McGregor that helped shape my athletic career but it all shakes back down to Coach Stifter.
“Here’s an example,” she added. “We had a guy who followed McGregor sports for over 20 years and he left the year before we went to state in 1998.
“Coach Stifter reminded us what he had done for sports and that he would be sitting on our bench in spirit at the state tourney because he deserved to be there,” Renee continued. “That is the kind of guy our coach was and I thank him for all he did for us.”
