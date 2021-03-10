More than a dozen first responders gathered March 2 in the basement of the Aitkin County Courthouse.
They were there to pick up $45,000 worth of emergency medical supplies. The new gear included first aid kits, neck braces, backboards, automated external defibrillators, 67 boxes of N95 masks, 70 cases of disinfectant wipes and 8,000 surgical gloves in three sizes.
The gear was purchased with money set aside from Aitkin County’s $600,000 of the federal CARES Act money from 2020.
In the spring of 2020, Congress passed the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package providing economic relief to state, local, and tribal governments dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the first responders did not know what awaited them.
Jim and Lorna White are a married couple who have been first responders for Aitkin County for nearly 30 years.
“I know how much medical gear costs,” Jim said. “When we saw how much gear the sheriff’s office got with what money (Guida) had, I thought, ‘how in the world did he pull this off?’”
Lorna added, “I was surprised, pleasantly surprised when I saw everything that we got. It’s like, ‘wow, this is amazing.’”
Almost all funding for first responders generally comes from local donors. Scott Van Hatten, the squad leader of Aitkin County Search and Rescue, noted that he and his team “operate through donations from our townships. They have been our lifeblood.”
Before arriving at the courthouse, he assumed the county was getting rid of some leftover gear that had been sitting in storage.
“We thought the county was just cleaning house,” he said.
Many of Aitkin County’s firefighters, paramedics and other first responders are volunteers.
“When a call comes in from dispatch, we don’t go and pick up an ambulance,” said Van Hatten, a former truck driver. “Most of us carry our equipment, our radios and stuff, with us all the time, and we take our own cars.”
“I can’t even tell you how many people have laughed at the fact that I’ve responded to calls in that dump truck,” he said.
There are other tribulations to being a volunteer. The hours can be erratic. Jim and Lorna White said that being a volunteer can feel like a full-time job.
“At family functions, our whole family knows that in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner we might jump up and run, but they support us,” Jim White explained.
The work itself can be difficult, both physically and emotionally.
“The toughest part of serving in a community like ours is that you know so many people,” Van Hatten said. “It’s just a matter of time before you’re going to be responding to someone you know.”
And, of course, emergencies don’t always have happy outcomes. In those moments, Van Hatten said, the only consolation is “that you did everything that you possibly could.”
But all the first responders said they couldn’t imagine not volunteering.
They gave different reasons for volunteering, but each one circled back to the theme of being of service to the community.
“I could see the benefits to my patients, which are my community members and sometimes my own family,” Jim White said. Jim’s sister has special needs. His wife, Lorna, added, “I thought if anything happened to her I would have knowledge to help.”
If there are any perks, it’s being part of an ecosystem of fellow first responders.
“That’s what’s been so wonderful,” Lorna White said. “The fire departments, the police departments, the sheriff’s departments – we work together as a team.”
She spoke of the day the sheriff’s office distributed the emergency supplies as if it were Christmas.
“It’s like, oh, everybody’s getting their presents,” she said. “We’re all getting some gifts from the sheriff’s department. It was just wonderful.”
But when asked about what equipment was in most need, Lorna White and several others simply replied: “People.”
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Jim White said. He encouraged interested candidates to get in touch, even if you’re squeamish. “If you don’t like medical, there’s always search and rescue.”
