Once the decision was made to open a school in Aitkin County that specialized in environmental science and natural history, natural resource professionals from around the area pulled together to make it happen.
LeRoy Angell was a biologist for the DNR, and all of the teachers who taught at Minnesota’s first environmental learning center were either Minnesota DNR or county biologists.
Bob Bierwall was a director of Rice Lake Refuge — he helped LLCC get government surplus buses, rafts, life preservers, bunk beds, kitchen equipment and so on.
The first official classes at the school were held in 1965. Bob Marcum, the current chair of the Long Lake Foundation and “Its greatest cheerleader,” was a student in the first cohort to go through the program.
When Marcum’s dad, who was also the center’s first director, was interviewed in the 1960s, he was surprised by the question whether the conservation camp was only for boys, and in fact it was.
When Long Lake Conservation Camp, as it was called then, opened it’s doors to students, it operated on a shoestring budget and with only one dorm building and minimal other infrastructure, it was boys only by necessity more than by plan.
The first year’s camping was rustic camping and only during the summer.
More details about how the camp and its curriculum and infrastructure developed over time with support from the community will be the subject of a later update.
During the summer of 2021, the Long Lake Foundation will be going live with a new website, where many more photos and historical documents will be shared.
From its first day in operation, the school was also a part of the Aitkin County Parks system; it continues to be managed by the county board to this day.
Jim Kimball (James W. Kimball) former director of the Minnesota Department of Conservation wrote a column for the Minneapolis Star Tribune about the center, even before the doors opened.
“Pardon me if I exuberate,” he wrote in 1964 “But my enthusiasm for the conservation training camp for youth that is about to open in mid-July is boundless! ....In addition to having a highly qualified camp director,they will study the appreciation and conservation of all natural resource as taught by nearly a dozen of the best natural resource conservationists in the state of Minnesota, ” Kimball said in his June 6, 1965 column.
