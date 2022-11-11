Dedication on Minnesota’s Medal of Honor Memorial

After 10 years of efforts to design, fund and build it, Minnesota now has its Medal of Honor Memorial, which was dedicated on Sept. 22 at the State Capitol complex.
Gov. Tim Walz read a proclamation naming Sept. 22, 2022, Minnesota Medal of Honor Day. Medal of Honor recipients and their families from across the country were present at the ceremony. In addition to notable speakers, there was a flyover, performances by the 34th Infantry Division Band, St. Thomas Academy Choir and formation by St. Thomas Academy cadets, along with cannon fire from the New Ulm Battery.
John Kraemer, chair of the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial Board, said “This memorial stands in symbolic defense of not only the Capitol – and state and nation – it has the high ground among other veterans memorials on the grounds.”
The 1954 “Promise of Youth” sculpture, nicknamed “Millie,” was placed in the center of the new granite monument. As a part of the Medal of Honor Memorial, it symbolizes how veterans secure peace for the sake of future generations. The artwork features a five-sided granite block with water pooling atop and flowing down the sides. Two granite walls with the Medal of Honor stars and words, “Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial” face the Veterans Service Building.
On the sculpture are the traits embodied in the Medal of Honor: Honor, Sacrifice, Integrity, Citizenship, Patriotism, Commitment and Courage.
Minnesota has 72 Medal of Honor recipients; none currently alive. Leo Thorsness of Walnut Grove, an Air Force colonel who spent six years in captivity in North Vietnam and had exhibited extraordinary heroism during a combat mission prior to the one that resulted in captivity, was the last one. He died in May, 2017.
The Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial Board will expand in scope and commitment to honor the selflessness of Medal of Honor recipients. The new $1 million memorial depended upon private donations, donations from veterans organizations and state funding. Much of the state funding came via the Legacy Amendment Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
