Dedication on Minnesota’s Medal of Honor Memorial
Jonathan Charpentier photos

After 10 years of efforts to design, fund and build it, Minnesota now has its Medal of Honor Memorial, which was dedicated on Sept. 22 at the State Capitol complex.

Gov. Tim Walz read a proclamation naming Sept. 22, 2022, Minnesota Medal of Honor Day. Medal of Honor recipients and their families from across the country were present at the ceremony. In addition to notable speakers, there was a flyover, performances by the 34th Infantry Division Band, St. Thomas Academy Choir and formation by St. Thomas Academy cadets, along with cannon fire from the New Ulm Battery.

