When just a youngster, Andrew Carlstrom knew he wanted to serve in the military and see the world.
That’s what he did and more, following in the footsteps of his father, Gus Carlstrom, an Army veteran who saw action on Heartbreak Ridge during the Korean War (his story was told by the Aitkin Age in 1995).
During his senior year at Aitkin High School in 1989, Carlstrom signed up for the U.S. Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program. After graduation, he and friend Mike Workman shipped off to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. Carlstrom said he wanted to become a C-130 air crewman, but the recruiter mistakenly entered him into air traffic control.
Carlstrom and Workman trained together for the first six months or so, then split up to pursue different training. Over the next two years, Carlstrom trained and worked at Camp Pendleton in California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Yuma, Arizona. His final year of enlistment was at Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan near Hiroshima. He was honorably discharged in 1993.
“I was a civilian for 13 years,” said Carlstrom. “I just wanted to serve again.”
At the age of 37, while working in forestry in Coos County, Oregon, he enlisted in the Oregon Army National Guard. A friend encouraged him to attend officer’s candidate school to become an infantry officer, but he opted for branch Army engineer which includes explosives, general construction, and heavy equipment operation.
“It was a much better fit for me,” he said.
He attended officer candidate school at Fort McClellan, Alabama and was commissioned in the spring of 2008. Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri was his next stop, where he completed an engineer basic officer leadership course. Upon returning to Oregon, he served as platoon leader where he and his citizen-soldier engineers completed road and community improvement projects throughout the state.
In 2009, Carlstrom was assigned to the 162 Combat Engineer Company and given orders to deploy to Afghanistan as a route clearance platoon leader. Following mobilization training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, he and his 40-man platoon landed in Kandahar, Afghanistan in January 2010.
NINETY-FOUR MISSIONS
Carlstrom’s platoon completed a total of 94 route clearance missions from January through October of 2010, leading convoys with special Mine-Resistant Ambush Protect (MRAP) vehicles.
“Our mission was to find and destroy improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” he said. “The pressure-plate IEDs were planted by the Taliban to disrupt our resupply convoys. We found a lot but unfortunately hit a lot as well.”
Carlstrom credited his superb citizen-soldiers and their good equipment with finding and disabling IEDs, but he cited a Higher Power that prevented casualties during his tour. “My faith in God was paramount to leading these 40 men,” he said. “God continually protected us.”
He said they had many assets to use in their work. Besides compact mine detectors, they had bomb-sniffing dogs, ground penetrating radar, and explosive ordnance disposal devices which could blow IEDs in place to protect future convoys.
Early in the deployment, his platoon moved away from Kandahar and were ordered to do missions supporting the U.S. Marines in Helmand Province. They also did route clearance for the British, Danish and Georgian military.
“We found most of the IEDs with the hand-held mine detectors when we dismounted the vehicles,” he said. “Mine rollers (mine roller or mine trawl is a demining device mounted on MRAPs, designed to detonate anti-tank mines) minimized damage to our vehicles.”
“We didn’t encounter much small arms fire,” he noted. “We had a lot of weapons at our disposal, and the enemy avoided direct engagements.”
Carlstrom said sometimes they were on convoys for days in 115 degree heat. But he said the most difficult part during his tour was the sobering reality of being responsible for 40 soldiers. “We had to rely on the good training we received and I still had to be prepared to write a letter if the unthinkable happened.”
BACK TO OREGON
Coincidentally, and when their deployment was coming to an end, the 162 Engineers from Oregon were relieved-in-place by the U.S. Army Reserve 309th Engineer Company from Brainerd, and their billets, supplies and equipment were transferred to these “very capable Minnesota soldiers.”
Upon returning to Oregon, Carlstrom secured employment with public utilities and later became city manager of the small city of Lakeside on the southwest coast. He also became a company commander of the 224 Engineers in Albany, Oregon, continuing to lead heavy equipment projects across the state, as well as training with local emergency responders in National Guard Civil Support operations. Recently, he served on active duty again as a National Guard Civil Support instructor in Colorado Springs, Colorado within United States Northern Command.
BACK TO MINNESOTA
This year Carlstrom moved back home with wife, Trisha, daughter Addisyn and stepdaughter, Azie. In April 2021, he started as Environmental Services director for Aitkin County. He is also still serving part-time as a soldier, transferring to the U.S. Army Reserves where he is executive officer of the 367 Engineer Battalion.
AFTERTHOUGHTS
“(During my time in Afghanistan), we were very fortunate,” said Carlstrom. “There were many injuries due to IED blasts, but all my soldiers came home, and I am thankful to God for that.” “I am very grateful for the continuous support of the military from the American public,” he said.
