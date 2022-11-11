“I was born on the farm where I’m living now,” explained veteran George Villebro. “My dad came over here as a young man to (live with) his uncle, I think… He served in the service in World War I, so he was sent back to France.”
Growing up in Hill City, Villebro described it as “little farms” and “everybody was the same.” As a kid, some of the most fun could be found at the community center. “They had card parties, picnics and ball games,” said Villebro.
“I quit high school and I went to the ag (agriculture) school,” said Villebro. This specialty program was part of the University of Minnesota, where he “learned about the different breeds of cattle, hogs, sheep and all of that.”
“I worked in the dairy barn to help pay my way through school.”
At the barn, he would milk cows, feed, chop silage and had to wake up around 4 a.m. A few years after graduating from this program, Villebro was drafted in 1951.
THE DRAFT
The last draft, also known as the Selective Service System, was almost 50 years ago, in 1973. Many recent generations have heard of this process but have not felt its effects firsthand.
For the Korean War, the SSS calculated that 1,529,539 people were inducted into the military.
“We were classified like 1-A if you’re ready to go, if you had a medical problem you were 4-F,” explained Villebro. “I was 1-A.”
This meant he was ready to be sent to boot camp and then to war in Korea. However, drafted Americans did not decide which branch of service to join. “You went where they told you,” said Villebro. “I was in the Army.”
The first step in training for Villebro was boot camp, where the focus was on learning discipline. “Marches … revelry in the morning … It’s just a routine to get everybody thinking the same way,” said the veteran. “I was in a training base where they trained for artillery.”
KOREA
Villebro traveled to Denver, Seattle and Japan before being sent to Korea by boat.
In Korea, “I started out on a truck, picking up ammunition from the ammunition dump … Then later, I drove the lieutenant around in a Jeep,” explained the veteran. “We lived in tents... (it was) cold in the wintertime. We (slept in) sleeping bags on a cot.”
As for the landscape, “Everything was pretty well devastated by the war that had been going on there,” said Villebro. “It was real hard for the people to find a way to make a living ... They were very poor people.”
Where Villebro was stationed, the local buildings were in rough shape and he described it as “Everything was shot up.”
UNSETTLING MOMENTS
One tense moment during Villebro’s deployment was during a drive. The veteran said, “We were going in a Jeep over a pass and I don’t know who, but somebody was shooting artillery over. We could hear it pretty plain.”
Some of the landscapes in Korea featured mountains, which meant Villebro had to navigate the roadways. “We had to turn around in the dark, no lights. And I can remember that was kinda spooky. Somebody would stand behind the truck and tell you how far to back up. But if you went too far, you went over the cliff,” said Villebro.
RETURNING HOME
After coming home, “I got a job right away,” said Villebro. That job was with Blandin Paper. Villebro also got married. “A guy I was in the service with introduced me to her,” the veteran noted.
These days, he does not have much of the hard husbandry work to do as in his younger days, but he still lives on the farm. He has two daughters and two sons, and seven grandkids. As for great-grandkids, he’s got at least 14. He said he likes being a grandpa and noted it is “too much work when you’re a dad.”
