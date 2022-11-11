“The only time I think a veteran is forgotten is when their name is not said, say the names as much as possible. It’s important to remember those that have served,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.
Herke was the keynote speaker on Oct. 22 at a Veterans Memorial Monument unveiling and dedication ceremony held at Lakeview Cemetery, Workman Township, McGregor.
All of the funding used for this monument was raised locally from citizens, businesses and organizations. The contributors’ names are inscribed on the back of the memorial.
During the ceremony, Colors were presented by the McGregor American Legion, McGregor VFW and Palisade VFW. Workman Township/Lakeview Cemetery Chairman Jim Berg was the master of ceremonies and welcomed attendees to the event. This was followed by the invocation given by chaplain Pat Collins, McGregor Legion/VFW, “May we dedicate this memorial as a symbol and a reminder of our dedication to serve for God, the country, the community, the state and the nation as we are able.”
McGregor’s musical duo, Mike and Jan Cherry then performed patriotic music which included an original song entitled “Bring Them Home.” Mike Cherry said he wrote the song about 15 years ago, “As a tribute to families with relatives serving. It was modeled after a John Denver tune I had in my head at the time called ‘The Wings That Fly Us Home,’ a beautiful song that inspired me.”
Berg then introduced District 6 American Legion Commander Karen O’Bar. O’Bar said, “I love attending these community events. It warms the cockles of my heart. It’s such a pleasure.”
District 6 VFW Commander Ryan Johnson was the next speaker, noting “I really, really am honored to be here today.” Johnson asked, “What does a veteran monument really mean? It’s to honor all of those veterans who came before us and to include the veterans who are here today and the next generation of veterans. It is so important to remember these veterans.”
It was then time for Herke to speak, “Today in Minnesota there are about 304,000 veterans. The WWII vets… I’m going to a lot of 100th birthday parties … There are about 7,000 WWII vets in Minnesota.” When talking about Korean War veterans, he said, “We’re at about 21,000 veterans.”
“Our largest group is our Vietnam vets,” explained Herke, ”We have over 100,000 veterans from the Vietnam era. We have about 33,000 Cold War period and about 49,000 that have served since 9-11. The best job in the world is taking care of veterans.”
Herke continued, “Sadly, we lose about 100 veterans each year to suicide. This is a challenge that we started working on about four years ago.”
Herke went on to speak about homelessness in the veteran population, “We have solved veteran homelessness for greater Minnesota; Hennepin and Ramsey counties are left to find veteran housing.There are 288 homeless veterans in Minnesota currently.”
THE UNVEILING
The time had arrived for the unveiling and dedication of the monument. Oohs, aaahs and a few sniffles were heard when onlookers were finally able to look upon the tribute set in stone.
Sculpted in the shape of Minnesota, the front of the monument has a picture, six military insignias and the wording, “Dedicated to the veterans of the McGregor area who helped preserve this great nation.” The back has financial contributor’s names, although Berg explained that some of the donor’s names were not included as the donation came in after the statue had been engraved.
Located just a few feet away from the statue is a bench with the words “Workman Township/Lakeview Cemetery; Tribute to all veterans,” on the back and the word “Freedom” with a military scene on the front.
PENNY HARMS
Berg noticed that Aitkin County Veteran Services Officer Penny Harms was in the audience and talked about veterans service officers across the state. He said, “Guess who’s got the best one (veterans service officer)… We do.”
Harms grew up in Iron Hub, eight miles from Aitkin in Crow Wing County and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1979 according to an Aitkin Age article from 2007.
After attending Vermilion Community College in Ely for two years, she began courses in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota. Before graduating, she enlisted in the
U. S. Army. A four-year tour of duty at Fort Carson, Colorado, gave her experience in office and personnel management.
After returning to the Aitkin area, Harms joined the Army National Guard and worked at Fort Ripley for a year and a half before taking a job with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Harms also finished college, earning a BA degree in organizational management and communications.
It was when Harms visited the Veterans Service office in Crow Wing County that she was inspired to find a job helping veterans like herself. “I was so impressed with their knowledge and how helpful they were. At the time, I wished someone would quit so I could get a job there,” she admitted.
“When the VSO position became available in Aitkin County, it wouldn’t have mattered what I was doing, I would have applied. I knew this was what I wanted to do,” she said. She took the oath of office as the Aitkin County Veterans Service Officer on Aug. 21, 2007.
About the memorial event, Harms said, “I felt honored to attend the unveiling event at Lakeview Cemetery. It is a beautiful monument and you could just feel how devoted the citizens of McGregor are toward their veterans.”
Harms works with assistant Josh Hughley. The Aitkin County Veterans Service Office provides assistance and technical support to veterans and their dependents with an array of benefits and services. These include claims assistance, benefit counseling and advocacy. The office can also assist in obtaining military discharges and documents.
To contact the Aitkin County Veterans Service Office: 307 2nd Street NW, Room 114, Aitkin, MN 56431; 218-927-7320; 888-404-7320; email: penny.harms@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Josh Hughley, Assistant Veteran Services Officer; cell: 218-838-1528; email: josh.hughley@co.aitkin.mn.us
VETERAN SUICIDE PREVENTION
Preventing veteran suicide is a priority for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, according to https://mn.gov. Suicide has claimed more than 100 Minnesota Veteran lives per year during the past five years. As this rate continues to increase, especially among younger veterans, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is collaborating with others to identify the root causes of veteran suicide and create ways to reverse this trend.
Veteran suicide is often the result of a combination of factors, including mental or physical illness, alcohol or drug abuse, painful loss, exposure to violence, social isolation and access to lethal weapons. Veterans are at a higher risk for suicide than the civilian population.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then press 1; chat online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or text 838255.
LAKEVIEW CEMETERY
Lakeview Cemetery was established in 1903, the same year that Henry Ford started Ford Motor Company.
The first burial in the cemetery was Matilda Carlson on Oct. 14, 1904.
The cemetery is located at 23647 480th St., Cty. Rd. 3 near Rat Lake, McGregor.
Lakeview Cemetery veterans: P. Buck Aston, Army; Carl Carlson, Navy; Robert D. Carlson, Army; Albin Gustafson, Army; George E. Hansen, Army; John F. Hendricks, Army; John O. Isaacson, Army; Harold Kruse, Marines; John McBride, Navy; Raymond A. Schmidt, Jr., Army; Robert S. Sorenson, Marines; Olaf E. Taylor, Navy; Bernard Thompson, Army; Harold Troop, Navy; Vernon W. Weike, Army.
For more information, call 218-426-3634 or go to WorkmanTownshipMN.org.
VETERAN STATISTICS
The last WWI veteran died in 2011 at the age of 110, according to wikipedia.org. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics said, of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, 167,284 are alive in 2022. The website, www.va.gov said there were over 1 million Korean War veterans living as of 2020. By 2030, that number is expected to fall below 200,000. According to www.military.com, nearly 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam War era and as of the 2020 Census, there is an estimated 6.4 million living at a median age of 71.
AITKIN COUNTY VETERANS:
Gulf War (2001+), no Gulf War (90-01), no Vietnam era - 59
Gulf War (2001+) and Gulf War (90-01), no Vietnam era - 27
Gulf War (2001+), and Gulf War (90-01), and Vietnam era - 2
Gulf War (90-01), no Vietnam era - 118
Gulf War (90-01) and Vietnam era - 29
Vietnam era, no Korean War, no World War II - 798
Vietnam era and Korean War, no World War II - 15
Vietnam era and Korean War and World War II - 0
Korean War, no Vietnam era, no World War II - 178
Korean War and World War II, no Vietnam era - 23
World War II, no Korean War, no Vietnam era - 49
Between Gulf War and Vietnam era only - 218
Between Vietnam era and Korean War only - 308
Between Korean War and World War II only - 16
Pre-World War II only - 0
Aitkin County statistics taken from www.countyoffice.org/aitkin-county-veterans-service-aitkin-mn-39f/.
