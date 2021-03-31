The picture commemorating Feb. 5, 2021 is a simple selfie, snapped by Rami Hallak on the fly because COVID-19 protocols dictated no one in his family could witness the moment.
But for Hallak, that photo – and that day – will always be an important part of his history, because that was the day he became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
“I consider it like my new birthday,” explained Hallak. “It’s how I look at it.
Hallak has lived in the U.S. since 2008, when he came over on a student visa to pursue his education. He married in 2015, and has two children – Amal and Ismael – with his wife, Hayat. He is a full-time research scientist and product development technician at American Peat Technologies.
He left Syria before the start of that country’s civil war, and his family remains there.
COMING TO AMERICA
Hallak described his childhood in Syria as normal – going to school, embracing his education.
He originally attended the University of Aleppo and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry in 2004. Because of the way the Syrian university system was set up then, he worked while obtaining a diploma – the next step to pursue a masters and then a PhD.
While he did earn that diploma, he decided to pursue a student visa to continue his education in the States.
“I was looking for a better life, a better education,” he said.
Hallak came to the U.S. in September 2008, first attending school for English as a second language in Utah, and then applying to St. Cloud State University for its master’s program.
After being accepted, he attended the Intensive English Center at SCSU for the summer and started pursuing his master’s degree in the fall of 2010.
A CIVIL WAR AT HOME
Hallak can reflect back now on coming to the U.S. in 2008, before the presidential election that year.
“Growing up in Syria, that’s something we don’t talk about very much,” he said. “We have elections, but we know who’s going to win.
“Here in America, we have democracy,” Hallak added.
In Syria, that battle for democracy grew more and more heated. By 2011, the conflict between the country’s president, Bashar al-Assad, and rebels had transitioned from peaceful protest to an armed conflict.
Going to school in the U.S., the knowledge that Hallak has absorbed about the conflict is all second-hand – videos on social media, news accounts and the like.
“It’s hard to get the whole story,” he said. “It’s hard to get the full truth.”
What is known is this: after the armed conflict began, there are no solid numbers of how many Syrians have been killed. Low-end ranges are about 200,000 while the high end is over one million. In addition, many more have fled the country rather than wait for a resolution.
“As of today, the decision no longer belongs to the Syrians anymore,” Hallak said, as to who should be president of his country of birth.
Hallak’s mother still lives in Syria, as does a brother and sister. Another sister lives in Iraq.
While his family has been relatively lucky in terms of the civil war, Hallak said his family is also choosing to stay.
“To move to another country, it’s not that easy,” he said. “Not everyone can survive that big change in their life.”
He is trying to bring his mother to the United States for medical treatment, however. Hallak has seen his mother since he left Syria in 2008 – a visit in Iraq in 2018 after his mother was refused a visa to come to the United States.
SETTLING IN
After graduating from SCSU with his Masters of Environmental Science in 2013, Hallak applied to a pair of schools to pursue his PhD.
Neither worked out, and out of money to pursue that path, Hallak said “I was just working wherever I could to support myself.”
Among the jobs were working at a food court, a gas station and at Stern Assembly in Brainerd.
A friend alerted Hallak to the open position at APT, which he then interviewed for. He started at the company in 2014 as a research chemist and product development specialist, testing both water and the efficacy of the APT product as well as researching new uses for the granular peat the company produces.
The job gave Hallak economic stability, which allowed him to start pursuing his other goal – a family.
Using a Facebook page designed to allow Syrians to meet each other, Hallak dated a few times before meeting Hayat – a connection initially made by Hayat’s mother.
Under Syrian tradition, potential spouses must be accepted by the family as well as the person they are looking to marry.
Hallak made his first visit to Hayat and her family a month after meeting in 2015. They were married four months later.
During the whole process, Hallak said he got to see the benefits of U.S. naturalized citizenship, through Hayat and her family. That gave him the final push to pursue his own citizenship.
CITIZENSHIP – AND A NEW LIFE
Pursuing citizenship in the U.S. can be complicated. Hallak originally came to the country on a student visa, but that expired once he left SCSU.
Instead, because of the Syrian civil war, Hallak had what the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services calls temporary protected status.
In order to keep that status, Hallak had to re-register for it every 18 months. The TPS allowed him residency and work authorization status, but nothing permanent.
That created issues with several small details many people take for granted, including getting a driver’s license. Because of a hitch in the system, Hallak wasn’t able to drive for a full month at one point.
“It’s a headache,” Hallak described. “Every 18 months, it’s a headache. It was an unstable situation. This is my country.”
He started the process to become a naturalized U.S. citizen in February 2016. He had to work through part of the process twice, due to the change in administrations in the U.S., before finally receiving his green card in 2017.
Then it was a matter of waiting the required three years, applying for naturalization and completing his citizenship interview – which took place in January of this year.
Feb. 5, 2021, was indeed a big day for Hallak. While none of his family got to see him take the oath in the Twin Cities, Hallak did stop for the selfie – and celebrated with his family afterward.
He said that many may find it an exaggeration to call it his new birthday, but for Hallak, it’s nothing but the truth.
“I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” he said. “This is my country. I feel like I do belong here.”
“My voice will be heard,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.