Fondly remembering friends lost at Pentagon

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 brought back memories of that day as we, as a nation, remembered those lost in the day’s tragedies.
I watched the coverage of the events – the reading of the names and personal thoughts by those who had lost family members. I waited for the names of those I knew at the Pentagon attack.
I served on the administrative staff of the Secretary of the Navy’s Naval Reserve Policy Board and Retiree Council at the Pentagon for 16 years with April, 2001 my last duty on the Retiree Council before retirement in August. It was on the Retiree Council that I met Retired Army Master Sgt. Max Beilke and retired Lt. Col. Gary Smith, who were the Army’s representatives to the Navy’s Retiree Council.
Max and I hit it off right away since we were both Minnesotans, Max having been born and raised near Pipestone. I also learned that Max held the distinction of being the last American solider to leave Saigon on March 29, 1973. He had been in the Army for 20 years already by the time he deployed to Vietnam in l972. His last day in Vietnam was the U.S. military’s last day. What made his last footstep on Vietnamese soil so unique was that it was captured on tape for the world to see.
His service didn’t stop when he landed back in the U.S. Max retired from the Army and, in the next phase of his life, he worked to support American veterans. Eventually, he became the deputy chief of Retirement Services Division with an office in VA. He was instrumental in getting Congress to pass “TRICARE for Life” as well as advocating for open enrollment in the Survivor’s Benefit Plan. Max was an active member of the Army Chief of Staff Retiree Council.
Lt. Col. Gary F. Smith was Chief of Army Retirement Services and had a distinguished Army career with command assignments in Vicenza, Italy; Chu-Lai, Vietnam; and Maastricht in the Netherlands before retirement. Then, as a civilian, he served as Chief, Retired and Veterans Affairs, and later as Deputy Director and Director, Army Family Support Directorate focusing on the problems of Vietnam War retirees.
Over my years of duty on the Retiree Council staff, these men became friends. I appreciated their support, graciousness and good humor during the days of deliberations.
Max and Gary should not have been at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. They both had offices several blocks away, but it was part of their duties that brought them to the Pentagon that morning to meet with Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude. Just as they were sitting down to begin talking, United Airlines flight 77 hit the outer ring of the Pentagon. The three men were killed instantly, and traces of their remains could only be found through DNA tests on the disaster site.
And so it was that I waited those following days for the names of those who had died. Of the thousands of people working at the Pentagon each day, what were the chances I would know someone? And, yet, gradually a list became public, and there were their names, Max Beilke and Gary Smith. At once, 9/11 became personal for me.
On a trip to New York City in 2016, David and I visited the 9/11 memorial site and found their names and photos among those lost that day. Somehow it made it all too real. With this year’s 20th anniversary remembrance, I think of them both fondly and am thankful for the opportunity of having known them, if only for a brief time.
