It’s a long way from McGregor, Minnesota to Port St. Lucie, Florida, but former Mercs star athlete Eric Graff made that trip – first for a visit, then to stay.
After 33 years of teaching, he wouldn’t change a thing. The library media specialist resides on a 300-acre ranch and has learned all about horses – and an occasional alligator – in the Sunshine State.
But it wasn’t always that way.
Eric grew up the son of former Judge Bob Graff and Alice and admits that’s where he was put on the right path from the outset.
“My mom worked at the school and after being brought into the principal’s office one day, she came down, sat next to me and asked why I was doing this to her,” he said. “I felt bad and knew I had to settle down and be a better kid.
“I got a lot of tough love from my teachers. They didn’t care who my parents were,” he added. “I wasn’t the best student, but sports kept me in the classroom and I learned about the academic part of life.”
Graff said that he had “great people in his life who influenced him, among them coaches Kim Staum, Steve Cummings and John Hadrich. Hadrich started Saturday morning basketball, and “that saved me from going out and goofing off,” Graff said.
The old Polar League was a competitive one and McGregor was in the thick of things most years, but Graff also recalls coming over to the “big town” of Aitkin to play basketball in the Quarterbacks Tourney.
“We always loved playing Aitkin and it was a good rivalry,” he said. “They were the big school and, although we didn’t beat them very often, it was usually a good game against them. I knew a lot of the kids so that made it special as well.
“I remember Dave DeSutter being one of the best kids I ever played against,” he added. “I even dated a couple of Aitkin girls.”
Graff went on to play at Itasca Community College and learned more than just football.
“I was just a utility player but I worked very hard and as a sophomore was named the team’s MVP, so I learned that you can be valuable by just working hard and doing your job,” he said. “You don’t have to be a star player.”
Graff said he had great coaches there as well and although he thought he would go into law like his dad, he suddenly realized he wanted to teach.
“After transferring to Bemidji State, I ended up student teaching, and in the final quarter, Tom Stuber switched me to an alternative school so I could see both sides of the teaching profession,” said Graff.
After graduating, he took a trip to Florida to visit his sister, Dawn, and was offered a job.
The rest is history. He lives on the ranch with wife, Kim, and they have two grown daughters, Danielle and Kaitlyn.
If you can picture this, a couple of old Mercs, Eric and Billy Koerber walking around with their metal detectors looking for old coins or most anything.
“Billy and I have even been to Canada with our detectors,” explained Graff. “(We’ve) never found anything that great but it’s fun and relaxing for us. We talk about the old days of course and tell each other how good we were.”
