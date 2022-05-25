From chalkboard to keyboard

Little did Jack Brula know when he moved from Gilbert, Minnesota, to McGregor in the fall of 1970, he would retire not once but twice from the McGregor School District after nearly five decades of service.
Brula attained his teaching degree from Bemidji State University, where he took classes in math, physics and computer programming. He began teaching high school math in 1970 in McGregor and also taught physics from 1970–1997.
Intrigued by technology and computers, Brula took various classes during the summer months and through Apple Computer. “Colleges did not have a degree program for computers in those days,” explained Brula. This experience led him to serve as the early technology coordinator during his teaching tenure. He also taught computer programming for several years, primarily using Basic and Pascal programming languages, including evening classes for Lake Superior College.
In 2002, Brula retired for the first time from his teaching position of 32 years. “It was fun seeing the success of the kids and I do miss that,” he noted.
Following his first retirement, Brula assumed the position of the district’s technology coordinator. He explained the use of technology was expanding and the district needed a server system for the school library inventory. “I even convinced the school secretary at the time, Joyce Fulton, to ditch her typewriter and get a computer. Now that was a challenging job,” joked Brula.
Fulton, secretary from 1964-1996, recalled the transition. “Jack told me the typewriter would be obsolete in a few years and I thought that was crazy – not in my lifetime!” she exclaimed. “I remember him talking about buying stock in Apple back then and I wish I had done the same.” Fulton recalled doing report cards and state reports by hand and by the time she retired, everything was done on the computer.
Brula’s duties as technology coordinator have evolved and grown over the years, along with the fast-paced advances in technology, which were admittedly challenging at times according to Brula. His role has been to oversee the district’s servers, networks and all of the school’s computers, including 300 Chromebooks used by students in grades four through 12.
A highlight of Brula’s career was writing grants with the district’s grant coordinator, Cheryl Meld. Their combined efforts helped secure new computers, servers, switches and interactive whiteboards for the district. “We were ahead of many schools in technology because of those grants,” commented Brula.
Teaching and technology were not the only skills Brula brought to the district; he is also the familiar face at many school events, baseball cap often turned backwards and camera slung around his neck masterfully capturing moments in time. “I used to take all of the pictures for the yearbook,” explained Brula. “These days, I take sports, homecoming, sweetheart week, prom, band and choir concert photos.” He has also taken some graduation pictures for students over the years. Brula’s current camera of choice is a Canon 1DX Mark II. He chooses from his three lenses, a Canon 24-70 mm, a Canon EF 70-200 mm and a Sigma 50-500 mm depending on the photos he is taking.
Aside from his busy career, Brula is also an active community member. He served on the McGregor Ambulance Department for 25 years and as the department’s gambling manager for 22 of those years. Brula is currently the treasurer for the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club and Shamrock Township.
“Fifty-two years in this school is amazing!” exclaimed McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska. “Technology has changed so much in that time and Jack has always been able to not only keep up but see the next thing out there for schools. Jack’s knowledge of the history of the school is such a valuable asset. He has had the school’s best interest in mind as long as I’ve known him. Through his hard work and persistence, Jack continuously has gotten the school the best deals on technology equipment by doing his research and effectively negotiating. We will miss his knowledge and skills tremendously after his retirement!”
“The school has been a part of my life for 52 years,” noted Brula. “I have enjoyed most every day. Not being a part of it is definitely going to be a change for me.” Brula said he will not miss getting up at 6 a.m. every day to go to work and looks forward to taking vacations during the winter months. Brula will also have more time to enjoy with his family, including his wife of nearly 48 years, Judy, whom he met in McGregor; his sons Nick (Katie) and Dan (Jill), five grandchildren and a sixth expected in July.
