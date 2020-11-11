The DAV emblem on the back of a jacket. Commissioned by Woodrow Wilson, the emblem was painted by an American painter, Edwin Blashfield. It shows a World War I soldier, armed, kneeling before Columbia, who dubs the man knight – Columbia gives to her son the accolade of the new chivalry of humanity. Though not shown on the jacket emblem, the slogan beneath it reads: “Served with honor in the World War and wounded in action.”