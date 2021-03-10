Gabby’s Eats and Treats co-owners Michael and Gail Kearney had to make a tough decision this year.
Like so many in the hospitality sector, they saw business at their small-town restaurant drop off by about 50% during the pandemic.
Even though their loyal customers did everything they could to continue to patronize Gabby’s, business was just slow. So, Michael returned to work for his previous employer IAP, a company that contracts with NATO to set up airports around the world. The goal was to bring in some outside income to keep Gabby’s afloat until things returned to a semblance of normality following the pandemic.
Kearney left on July 27 for Afghanistan, where he would do something he had done for many years – set up fully functioning airports from the ground up. Everything from teaching airport and air traffic control staff to speak English (the international language for Air Traffic Control) to building infrastructure. The IAP team established a power supply and set up weather monitoring, taught the local airport staff flight planning and air traffic control.
Kearney participated in variations on this process for years, and in many Middle Eastern countries.
Kearney’s last gig before returning to Palisade was to work on an airport contract for the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority, building another airport.
Meanwhile, back in Palisade, Gail Kearney and the couple’s daughter Ashlee were taking care of all of the duties involved in running Gabby’s. Mike’s full-time job was divided between the pair. Gail’s parents, Sharon and Galen Tveit, also helped with cooking and babysitting.
Six months ago, Ashlee gave birth to a son. Not being home for the birth of his grandson was difficult for Mike.
“Thank goodness we have Facetime and Facebook,” he said. Ashlee would send me photos of the baby, and I could talk to him and see him. I couldn’t wait to get home.”
Kearney got home March 4 and spent the day with his grandson. Today he took the boy with him to run some errands in Brainerd.
“I have spent the past two days with my grandson,” Kearney said. “Having this little guy might be enough to make me hang up my spurs.”
He added, “I have a nice little restaurant and enjoy living on the farm. That and my family are more than enough.”
With respect to the restaurant, he said, “There are no words to express our gratitude for the support we have had from the community during the past year. I have been thinking about some new specials, and things I want to try at the restaurant. Outside dining is here to stay and we will be rolling out a few new items as time goes by.”
As for Gail Kearney, she expressed relief at having Michael home. “There were days,” she said,“When I wasn’t sure Ashlee and I would make it. We’re really glad to have him home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.