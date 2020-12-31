Henline family juggles life with COVID-19 from home

Josh and Nedra Henline are used to their lives being just a little bit crazy.
It just so happened this fall, though, that the insanity was upped a level – or 10.
The couple is currently raising six children, Josh is a seasonal worker and Nedra is a stay-at-home mom. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s been taking charge of the distance learning for no less than two of her children at a time.
But in November, the pandemic threw the family a curve, as both Josh and Nedra were diagnosed with the virus and all six of the children were quarantined at home.
While Nedra had a mild case, Josh ended up severely ill, even in the hospital briefly. Meanwhile, through it all, the couple moved forward – juggling life, the illness and the intricacies of distance learning.
DISTANCE LEARNING
Nedra Henline has an advantage where many other parents do not. She is a licensed early education teacher, and finds herself substituting for all ages at Rippleside Elementary School in Aitkin.
While the Henlines have two children 2 or younger, the other four are in school – a kindergartner and third grader at Rippleside and a seventh and ninth grader at Aitkin High School.
Nedra said she felt she had a bit of an advantage over other parents because of her teaching license, but that didn’t make it easy on her children, especially with the youngest still nursing. Her third grader, she said, had the roughest time.
“She really disliked it last year,” Nedra said of the spring. “It was tough this year too, but into week two, I made some changes and set up a schedule and had a routine of how to do things.
“Once I had that figured out, she did much better,” Nedra added.
She said the schedule turned out to be a huge plus for all four children.
“Having a schedule was huge,” Nedra explained. “Unfortunately we had the distraction of a toddler and infant that always had our younger two girls wanting to go play with them.”
Josh explained that a strict schedule, as well as some ground rules, helped too.
“We didn’t allow TV for our 2-year-old, Jillian, at all while we did school because the girls would want to join in watching – even when it’s a ‘baby’ show,” Josh said. “Sometimes Jillian would even get a notebook and pretend to do her work while they did theirs, which was nice.”
Nedra also worked in breaks and physical education, with her children doing yoga in the living room.
While only the two oldest children remain in distance learning now – they will return when Aitkin goes back to full in-person learning Jan. 5 – the craziness in the Henline household is almost back to normal.
“Did our kids accomplish what they needed to? Yes,” Nedra said. “Was it easy? No.”
But for a while in November, all four children were home, quarantining, while their mother and father dealt with COVID-19.
COMING DOWN WITH COVID-19
On Friday, Nov. 6, Nedra found out she’d been in contact with someone Oct. 30 who later tested positive for COVID-19.
She got tested that day, but Josh found out Nov. 7 he’d been in contact with a
family on the Oct. 31. Josh got tested Nov. 8 and the couple decided to keep their children home that Monday, Nov. 9 – then found out that their kindergartner had direct contact with someone who’d tested positive and the classes would be at home for what turned out to be two weeks.
Nedra’s test came back positive Nov. 10, and Josh’s Nov. 11. Nedra was fortunate enough to have mild symptoms – a sore throat and the loss of taste and smell – Josh ended up sick enough for both of them.
Josh was out for the opening weekend of the deer hunting season – unaware of being exposed – when he became ill.
“It began in the deer blind with back pain, a raging headache on the right side of my head, nausea and just feeling lousy,” said Josh, who admitted, as a seasonal construction employee he normally finds himself sick at the end of the work season.
“I assumed that it was just the normal illness from every fall,” he explained. But over the next day, the symptoms continued and he got tested.
By Thursday, Nov. 12, he was suffering from regular low-grade fevers, along with body aches, chills, loss of appetite and GI issues.
“I finally got to the point that I knew I was in need of medical attention,” he said. “My wife brought me to the ER, where I received IV fluids, nausea meds and pain meds, along with a chest CT due to elevated levels on my blood test indicating the possibility of blood clots in my lungs.
“Fortunately, my lungs looked good other than the fact that the COVID-19 infection was visible throughout them on the CT scan,” he said.
Josh described the illness as the worst he’s ever felt.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt that weak for that long,” he said. “It really kicked my butt.”
The Henline children managed to avoid catching the virus though the ninth grader had some symptoms and was eventually tested.
It wasn’t until after Thanksgiving that Josh began getting back to normal.
MOVING FORWARD
Now, as Christmas has come and passed, the family can look back and recognize both the lessons learned – and their good fortune.
Josh was still suffering from some “brain fog” and a slight loss of taste and smell around the second week of December. He said he has changed several habits, including cutting back on the amount of caffeine he consumes each day.
“It was actually a big wake up call for me that I need to get my diet and stress levels under control,” Josh said.
As for distance learning, both recognize Nedra’s teaching experience helped out tremendously.
“Once Josh was feeling better (it was the last week of school for our quarantine), we were lucky enough to be able to ‘divide and conquer’ because he is laid off and I was quarantined and not able to sub,” Nedra said. “I am honestly unsure of how working parents could make remote learning work.”
She also praised all teachers for their commitment to students.
“Teachers are doing the best that they can with what they have learned in a very few short months,” she said. Both are also grateful for the help from the community around them, which rallied to get them meals and gifts.
“It got to the point that we had to turn food down,” Josh said. “But that’s typical of this community, in my experience.”
