A serious childhood accident didn’t keep Nathan “Doug” Gibson from entering the U.S. Navy in 1945. It probably should have.
Born and raised in Powers Lake, North Dakota, Nathan Jr. had two brothers and two sisters. After his father died when he was 3 days old, he was never referred to as Nathan again, but by his middle name, “Doug.”
Gibson was only 4 when a horse kicked him in the head, cracking his skull.
“I was taken to a doctor in Minot who just sewed me up, saying ‘He is going to die anyway,’” Doug said.
He survived and since it was during the Depression, all the children had to work. At age 8, Doug was herding sheep for $3 a week. “My mother got $2 and I got $1,” he said.
Life wasn’t easy without a father in the home. Gibson said that every meal was a cheese sandwich. His mother baked bread and sold it to the farmers in the area and also performed housekeeping for $1 a day.
That was the way it was until about 1940, when the family moved to Minneapolis. Gibson’s mother secured a job at Honeywell and when Doug was in the 10th grade, he went to work there moving freight. He earned a GED at the age of 15.
“I couldn’t get into military service because of the head injury,” he said, “but when I was 17, my mother signed for me.”
In 1945, one of his friends was going into the Navy, so Gibson went with him.
“I told them I could run a caterpillar,” he recalled, “and that got me in the Seabees.”
Later, when his captain found out about the head injury, he asked Gibson, “How did you get in the Navy?” “Nobody asked me,” Gibson replied. “The captain kept the secret until I got out.”
OFF TO WAR
Following training at the Great Lakes Naval facility and in California, Gibson was off to Peleliu, where heavy action had ended just a day or two prior. They went on to a supply depot near Leyte, where they loaded tanks and trucks on carriers headed for Japan.
When Gibson hurt his arm, he was transferred to the Navy fire department, where he spent the remainder of his service.
“We had 43 prisoners but I don’t know where they came from,” he said.
One scary incident happened when Gibson, known as “Gibbie” and a crew were in the middle of the jungle working on a rigger. “I was exhausted,” he remembered, “and slept behind the crane motor. I woke up all alone in the jungle. I wasn’t safe because of baboons or gorillas. I knew I had to get out of there so I worked up my nerve. I started running to the ocean a quarter mile which was full of snakes. Parrots were squawking and I didn’t dare stop.”
Gibson made it to the mess hall at midnight, collapsing full face down.
“You just broke the two-minute mile,” someone said.
“I was more scared of the snakes than the Japanese,” Gibson said.
Over the radio at 7 p.m., it was announced “The war is over. Now the beer garden is open.”
He had signed up for the duration of the war plus six months, although it turned out to be a little longer. When he arrived back in the states, he served in California directing planes that were landing. He was discharged in March 1946.
AFTER THE WAR
Gibson went to school for electronics, radio and television but never used those skills. He was back in Minneapolis and barber school “sounded like a good idea,” he said.
Gibson had married Rosemary Stay and after barber school, they went to Montana. She was homesick, however, and they moved back to Minneapolis.
He worked at Loring Barber Shop about five years, bought a house in Richfield and worked for a barber shop there several years.
For 10 years, and after a divorce, Gibson lived in McGregor. He sold vending machines and other products for Jack Krietz, traveling all over the U.S.
After a second failed marriage, he never married again.
He went back to barbering, working in northeast Minneapolis for another 19 years until he was 83. He came to Carefree Assisted Living in McGregor five years ago.
Gibson, now age 95, has three children (one is deceased), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He gets visits from family and enjoys playing cribbage at the McGregor VFW.
“I am patriotic,” he said, “and recommend the military to young people. It made a man out of me.”
