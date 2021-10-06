Honoring the fallen firefighters

Maurice Rehse was born April 30, 1923, in Dickinson County, Iowa.
He died Oct. 2, 1967 in Aitkin – fighting a fire at the Woodland Molded Products Company when an explosion caused a wall to collapse on him and three other Aitkin firefighters.
Next to the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 building stands a flagpole. At its base, a plaque honors Rehse: “Maurice ‘Mick’ Rehse died fighting fire in this spot, 1967, Aitkin Fire Department.”
To this day, Rehse remains the only Aitkin firefighter to die of fire-related injuries in the company’s history, though Robert Beal died after suffering a heart attack at another fire.
WHO WAS REHSE?
Perhaps the best way to describe Mick is to acknowledge the two families he had and loved.
The first was at home, with his wife Dwanna and children Linda, Debbie, Pam and Tim. The second family was his fellow firefighters – first in Howard Lake for 14 years and then in Aitkin starting in 1966 when he bought Aitkin Cleaners and moved his family here.
After moving here, Debbie (now Johnson) and Pam (now Rikala) remember the great pride their father felt when he was invited to join the Aitkin Fire Department.
“He was very honored that Aitkin invited him to serve,” Debbie said.
THE FIRE
Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 2, 1967 the fire at Woodland broke out.
According to an article in the Aitkin Independent Age, it was not the first time the company had a major fire. A subsidiary of Burns Manufacturing Company, the business – which manufactured fiberglass products – had burned out in 1963 when it was located west of Aitkin. It then moved south of Aitkin until moving into the location where the American Legion is today.
Flames immediately engulfed the plant. As is common in small towns, much of the community showed up to watch the fire, though none of the Rehse children were there. Pam, working at the dry cleaning shop, started to walk down with her mother, but turned around. Pam said her mother felt that, for some reason, they shouldn’t be there.
Mick, meanwhile, arrived after the initial response, replacing another firefighter, Bob Nordean, on the hose line. Another firefighter, Rich Fannemel, was also on the line.
Something triggered an explosion inside the plant, which collapsed the west wall of the building onto Mick, John Hagman, Bud Wilke and Bud Nelson. While the other three were treated at the Aitkin hospital and released, Mick’s injuries were much more severe. Hagman later told Pam that he was holding her father’s head and didn’t want to let go.
“Dr. Closuit told him that he needed to let go of his head so that the doctors and nurses could attend to his injuries,” Pam said.
The first hint of a problem came when family friend Shep Zimmerman called the house. Debbie picked up the phone to hear, “there’s been a fire in town, your dad is hurt and I’m to come and pick you up.”
Pam was already with Zimmerman, and the other two children soon joined them. The intent was to drive to the hospital in Duluth where Mick was supposed to be transferred.
The two sisters remember Zimmerman in the front seat. According to Pam, she was holding a rosary.
Added Debbie, “I remember her saying, ‘you kids need to pray harder than you ever have in your lives.’ I knew it was going to be bad when (she) said that, but I didn’t envision it being as horrible as it was.
“As a child, when your father goes to fight a fire, you don’t think about him not coming home,” she added.
The children didn’t know until they reached the Duluth hospital that the Aitkin ambulance hadn’t made it there. Mick had died en route, and Zimmerman and the children turned around for Cloquet.
When they arrived there, they found out the news.
“It was horrible,” Debbie said. “We wanted to see him, but mom said ‘no.’ I felt terrible that I didn’t get to say goodbye and tell him I loved him, a heartache I carry to this day.”
SMALL-TOWN GRIEF
Debbie and Pam remember the grief following their father’s death. What made it bearable, they said, was the support given by the community of Aitkin and their father’s fellow firefighters, from both Aitkin and Howard Lake.
The house was filled with cards and food. At the funeral, firefighters from the two communities and around the state were in attendance. The two sisters also remember the large number of flowers that filled the church.
Dwanna was a widow at 40, there to protect her children and to help them through their grief, sometimes hiding her own grief until she was alone.
She not only had to continue as a single parent, but she also had to solely assume the dry cleaning business, of which Mick was sole proprietor.
IN MEMORY
Now, 54 years later, Mick’s legacy continues. He has two grandchildren who carry his name – Quinton Maurice Rikala, son of Jeff and Jen Rikala, and great-granddaughter Rehse Rikala, daughter of Jason and Heather Rikala.
Quinton was born Sept. 11, 2010 – his middle name honoring both Mick and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Rehse’s name was picked as the result of the 2012 induction of Mick into the Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Association.
Debbie and Pam remember that day well. Dwanna was there as Mick was honored, as were children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also in attendance were what Debbie remembers as “a thousand” firefighters, as well as then-Gov. Mark Dayton and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Debbie remembers Klobuchar telling her, “it must have been so hard to lose your father at such a young age.”
After attending the memorial service, Heather Rikala remembered seeing Mick’s name inscribed on a pole at the memorial – and hit upon the name “Rehse,” for her yet-to-arrive daughter.
The memory of Mick is strong in other ways as well. Jim Artmann, the son of Linda Rehse (the eldest sister of the family), is a member of the Minneapolis Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter with the Princeton department as well, with 16 years firefighting experience.
His wife, Danielle, is a firefighter for the city of Baldwin, while Pam’s son, Jeff, is a 17-year member of the Aitkin Fire Department. Pam’s husband, Jerry, was also a 30-year member of the Aitkin Fire Department.
But while Mick’s memory is strong, there is also still grief. He missed out, Debbie and Pam explained, on so many important events after his death – the marriage of his children, births of grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and getting to enjoy his passions of firefighting, fishing, hunting and cabin life with his family.
Dwanna died in 2015, but up until her death, she was always invited to the Aitkin Fire Department’s various events. She was, Debbie and Pam explained, “deeply touched” that the department always remembered her.
Most of the other firefighters the family remembers are gone now as well – including Hagman, who died last year. Pam said she cried when Hagman died because he was the last connection between her father and fellow firefighters.
Pam said, most firefighters – especially in small towns – are all volunteers. They have always been a part of her life since she was a young child.
She remembers numerous times her family members had to leave the dinner table for a fire call, calls in the middle of the night even when it was -30 degrees and missing other events due to a fire call.
Firefighters also answer calls for accidents and other emergencies. It is in their blood to help others and the Rehse family has great respect for everyone that risks his or her life every day to save others.
“As is often said about first responders, they fight what you fear and they are the first ones in and the last ones out,” the two sisters said.
