Ice in their veins

The city of Aitkin gained a new attraction this past winter – a new outdoor ice rink.
After considerable efforts to fundraise money and garner community support, the city replaced the more than 20-year-old communal hockey rink.
The rink was finished in October 2020 and opened for use in January of this year with work completed by Rice Lake Construction.
The vision first entered the mind of Krista Olson back in 2011 when she moved to Aitkin with her family. She soon realized that there wasn’t a really good hockey facility in Aitkin where the kids and adults could play and she decided to do something about it.
After talking to Aitkin Street Department head Bob Nicko, the ball got rolling.
“Right at the beginning, I did the original plans for the rink and the warming house and gave the estimates to Krista,” explained Nicko. “She took it from there.”
Nicko added that she was the community education director at Aitkin High School, and helped put together a 5K Splash Dash to raise money for the project.
“We raised $3,000, but that wasn’t nearly enough so the money just kind of sat there for a number of years,” he said.
Fast forward to 2018 and Olson left the school district and became a grant writer for the city of Aitkin.
“I talked to the Park and Recreation Board and sat in on a couple meetings and got my feet wet and then went to work,” Olson said. “I applied for a number of grants and got two from the DNR – one for $143,000 and another for $75,000.
“We put together a committee consisting of hockey people and pickleball fans including John Newstrom.”
Others included were Sarah Olsen, Shannon May, Marissa Raushel, Travis Betley, Dorothy Casey and Lori Welle, who did some marketing for the group with funding from the $2,500 donation from Riverwood Foundation.
Olson and the committee continued to find donations, including $10,000 from the Aitkin Fire Department. The fundraisers also used a table at the Aitkin County Fair to get the word out and solicit donations.
In the fall of 2020, things got going in earnest with the removal of the old rink.
“We were able to remove the old rink and get going on the new facility,” Nicko said. “They had to remove about five feet of material and replace it with granular material that would allow the water to drain into the sewer system.
“They then put in the drainage system itself under the rink,” he added. “It’s designed so that it all flows to the middle and will drain off in the summer during the pickleball season and dry the court off.”
Olson continued, “Things happened fast after that and now we have a beautiful new rink for the Aitkin area to enjoy.
“We did it right the first time so it will last,” she added. “It was a labor of love for me. I hope generations to come will enjoy hockey in the winter and pickleball in the summer. They have a good thing going and hopefully the city park will continue to improve over the next few years. It’s a good feeling to have been a small part of it.”
When asked about the upkeep on the new rink, Nicko commented that there’s not more or less upkeep than the old rink, just different work.
“With the old rink, we could build up the ice during the season,” he said. “Now we are limited to two inches, so that’s different. We spent a lot of money on this project and hope to provide a recreational facility for a lot of people to enjoy over the years.
“My only regret is that we didn’t have enough money to build the warming house as well, but maybe in the near future we can get that done,” he added.
There were so many donors to this project including the ones mentioned plus $75,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust, $15,000 from Minnesota Power, $5,000 from Enbridge, $5,000 from the Steve Sandberg Memorial, another $5,000 from Riverwood and $5,000 from the Ken Kellar Foundation.
This has been a community effort but probably would not have been completed without the vision that Olson had so many years ago.
