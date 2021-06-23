Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan takes it hard when he has to respond to a family tragedy in the close-knit community of Aitkin.
“In a city of this size, you know everyone and responding to a death or other tragedy always hits close to home,” he said last week.
Ryan has a four-year degree in criminal justice from the University of Minnesota in Duluth, and graduated from a two-year program at Hibbing Community College in law enforcement skills – the hands-on aspects of community policing.
But what gets Ryan up in the morning is the opportunity to interact personally with the folks he serves.
“I like to talk to people, and I think they find me easy to talk to,” he says.
Ryan started his enforcement career in Aitkin as a boat and water safety intern for the county sheriff’s department. Then he went on to a position as a patrolman for the city of Aitkin Police Department.
Before accepting a promotion to Chief of Police with the Aitkin Police Department, Ryan worked as a police officer for the city for 26 years. Before becoming acting chief late in 2020, Ryan spent 3.5 years as the school resource officer for the Aitkin School district. He especially misses talking to the young people, although he still responds to calls from the school when they need an officer on site because of an incident of some kind.
“Today I have been over to the school twice,” he said with a smile. As a father of two teenagers, he has an affinity for interacting with young people and an interest in seeing them succeed.
Ryan was born in Duluth and grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where his parents and one sister still live. He has a second sister in California. He and his family live in the Aitkin area. For fun and relaxation, Ryan, his wife and and his two daughters like to go off-roading with their Jeeps at off-highway vehicle parks.
When asked how he feels about the current scrutiny on law enforcement, particularly in larger cities, Ryan said “I really can’t comment too much about that from personal experience. My experience here in Aitkin has been in a community policing model for the past 30 years. We depend on the public we serve to have our backs, and they let us know that they appreciate what we do. It’s a good feeling to be part of the community.”
Commenting on current discussions about having 911 calls go to resources other than law enforcement when social or mental health issues are involved, Ryan said that those resources are not available on call to the Aitkin Police, but that his team often calls on social workers and mental health professionals to go on a joint response with the city police. At night or on weekends, even though those professionals are not ‘on call’ they can often be reached to provide perspective and guidance on an emergent issue.
During business hours, it’s not uncommon for social welfare or mental health professionals to go on a joint response with the city police.
Riverwood Healthcare Center is also an important source of support and resources for the city police.
“Joint response is also common with the County Sheriff’s staff, State Patrol and even Minnesota DNR,” said Ryan.
“It’s like a family here and its not uncommon for our law enforcement brethren in other agencies to offer to lend support, even before we call on them. It’s a very collaborative work environment.”
Focus areas for the police department are driven by call volumes. The current top focus areas for the department are mental health and substance abuse. It affirms Ryan’s priority setting that the same two issues came out at the top of the community’s list in a recent Aitkin Community Health Survey done by Riverwood and Aitkin County Health to survey the community.
“Mental health issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic ... Riverwood is a great partner in that area ... I can’t say enough good things about our partnership with them,” Ryan said.
The other top issue is drug-related enforcement.
“Things have changed over the past 30 years. Rural areas like Aitkin were targeted for methamphetamine production, trafficking and use. It was the remoteness that drew people here for that.”
Since restrictions went into place on the purchase of pseudoephedrine-containing cold medications, the meth lab problem has diminished in the county.
As for the future? Ryan wants to continue to be a positive influence in the community, promoting a safe community for everyone.
