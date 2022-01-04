“Jim is a people’s person. He talks to, educates and guides everyone and anyone willing to listen. He is the most fun and loving brother, son, godfather, husband, dad, father-in-law, and grandpa (Papa Jim). Everyone loves him, young and old. Jim is an old soul with a huge heart.”
– Lorna White, Emilee Pisarek, Joy White Borden and Paul White
A longtime member of the South Aitkin First Responders, he remains very active in the group.
His family members and friends wrote “the story of Jim” that follows:
James (Jim) Joseph White, born May 18, 1965 to Fred and Joanne White in Minneapolis, was the fourth of five children: Diane (Monte) Ripplinger, Donna White, Joy White Borden and Paul (Karla) White.
He was raised in Hamel where he attended Greenwood Elementary and Wayzata High School through his junior year, where he stayed to finish college credits from Hennepin Technical College. He then attended Aitkin High School for his senior year, graduating in 1983.
Growing up, Jim was described as shy, quiet and caring. He played baseball in the summer and rode his pedal bike everywhere. He had one special horse named Princess. Spending time with his sister, Donna, who has special needs, taught him patience, empathy and the ability to treat everyone equally.
His family bought a cabin in Malmo in 1972 which later became their home in 1982. Fred opened up a car repair shop in 1979 in Glen. Jim came here in the summer of 1981 and worked at the shop with his dad for the summer. He learned patience and mechanics skills from his dad to whom he was very close.
While in living in Malmo, Jim and his brother Paul raced snowcross and cross country every winter starting in 1984. They won several trophies and their team name was “The White Outs.” They raced statewide winning nearly every race. He later built a mud pit on his parents’ back 40 and mudded with family and friends on summer weekends for years. He loves his yellow Jeep CJ5, which he still owns, and would take it through the mud and down many back roads.
In 1989, Jim met Lorna (originally from Michigan) who worked at Carlsona Beach Supper Club. They got married and had four children, Emilee (Pisarek) in 1991, Joe in 1993, Adam in 1997, and Melanie in 1999. They miscarried a son in November 1995 whom they named James (Jimmy) Lee. He is buried in the Malmo cemetery.
Jim and Lorna drove off in the CJ5 on their wedding day April 10, 1993 in Malmo. With the CJ5, he also drove his oldest daughter Emilee up to the aisle of her outdoor wedding to Travis Pisarek, (son of Brian and Meriellen Pisarek, Aitkin) on Sept. 12, 2015. (Emilee and Travis have given their families three “grand girls” Sydnee, 8; Massey, 5 and Brook, 8 months).
FAMILY LIFE
As a father, Jim was always spending quality time with his kids. He chaperoned field trips such as an overnight stay at Long Lake Conservation Center with his daughter Emilee. That experience led to his returning to LLCC for 7 years even when his kids weren’t going. Grad Blast, driving his son Joe and his band around to their shows in his van, taking his daughter Melanie to a concert for her favorite artist, (Brad Paisley) and coaching his son Adam’s T-ball team for years, he never missed a game or event!
Jim was always taking the kids sledding, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, for walks in the woods and bike rides. They all took a big family road trip every year to Michigan to visit Lorna’s side of the family and to the Minnesota State Fair, where he always took the scenic route. To this day, he still takes much pride in keeping the family sliding hill in mint condition and the innertubes and bike tires inflated.
WORK LIFE
Jim’s employment over the years included Glen Motors, Malmo Motors (family owned), Mike’s Motors of Malmo and Farm Island Repair and Marine in Aitkin where he received his master technician license in Yamaha outboard motors. Before Emilee even met her husband, Travis worked at F.I.R.M. with Jim, who taught him how to drive a stick shift on the job.
Jim opened White’s Legacy Garage in Malmo in 2015 which is in the same building that was built for his father, Fred, for Malmo Motors. A fire consumed Jim’s shop in 2019 causing heat and smoke damage. The community pulled together and put on a benefit which helped them through the hard months that led up to the reopening.
Jim has been a part of many groups in his community. He was the race coordinator for Deer Lake Racing with the Malmo-Glen Lions Club. As a member of the Mille Lacs Trails Snowmobile Club, he was active in the treasure hunts, trail clean up, and snowmobile and ATV training classes. He is a charter member of the Malmo Area Lions Club, a member of South Aitkin First Responders since 1994, and Aitkin County Search and Rescue since 2006. In the past, he has taken on the role of president and is currently training coordinator for S.A.F.R., and lieutenant of A.C.S.R.
As a First Responder, Jim is very dedicated. He will respond to a call at any time of day or night. His knowledge, patience, and friendly demeanor make him the guy you want on your call. Being a First Responder is something Jim will always do with his whole heart and full ability.
TOUCHING STORIES
On one call, Jim arrived on the scene of a 1-year-old girl not breathing. He saved her life that day, and just last year he ran into the girl and her father, who told him that every year since then, her family thinks of Jim and how she is able to celebrate her life every year because of him.
Jim built the sled that pulled his late father’s casket, which was pulled behind Fred’s special snowmobile to the gravesite. He wanted to give his dad one final ride, and have him go out in style. The relationship with his father was so special to him because he made him the man he is today, patient and kind and hard working with a sense of humor.
MAN OF MANY HOBBIES
Some of the activities Jim participated in and enjoys are co-ed volleyball, swap meets, threshing shows, cheering for his rodeo friends, demolition derbies, and partying with his friends and family. He even DJ’d at many gatherings for his friends and family and officiated two weddings. For extra income he would plow snow, bartend, and worked for a couple local gas stations. He is a jack of all trades with many hobbies!
FROM FRIENDS
Patrick Donahue, friend: I have know Jim almost 40 years. From the first time we met he and his family invited me in as if I was one of their own. And I am so fortunate to have witnessed him do the the same with so many others. I am proud to say he is my closest friend. No one is more deserving of “person of the year” than he.
Dan Guida, Aitkin County sheriff and friend: I met Jim at a picnic in the mid 1990s and we soon became friends. I have hired him as a mechanic and worked with him (as a first responder) ever since. Jim is a compassionate responder who knows most of the people in his response area. When he arrives on a call (usually the first) he is the person that everyone can communicate with because they know him. He is an excellent caregiver and can always provide medical stabilization treatment in a rapid amount of time. Jim is a humble professional. Twice I have witnessed Jim bring patients back from no pulse and no breathing scenarios, and both times he acted as if he had correctly bandaged a wound and it was a normal thing. Jim is a person I trust with my life. Jim has continually sacrificed his time and possessions for the benefit of Aitkin County residents. He is a natural leader who has a great energy that flows to all around him. Jim always puts people first and recognizes that people are more important than processes. Jim takes the time to share a laugh with all who wish to.
Todd Brown, friend: We are both in South Aitkin First Responders and Aitkin County Search and Rescue. A lot of people can take care of others, help others or donate money to a cause. What Jim does is beyond that. He drops whatever he is doing (including closing his business) to respond to a call in the area when someone calls 911. It does not matter what time of the day or night. Many of the people he knows, many of the people he does not. He treats them not just as patients, he treats them all as family. I’ve witnessed many other first responders who are able to do the same, but Jim is able to make a connection with the patients that seems to put him a step ahead of others.
Bob Lake, Aitkin High School teacher of agriculture and a bit of this and that – dogs, hogs, oats, soils, engines, welding and forestry: I had Jim as a student. He was pleasant, generally smiling, hard-working and responsible. Truth is that I didn’t have much experience with electronic ignitions at the time and Jim wanted to understand it. He was partial to Yamaha so we got him a Yamaha ignition book. The catch was he had to teach me electronic ignition once he got a handle on it. I learned a lot as a teacher from Jim. He was very patient with me. Later, having Jim as a student paid dividends when I kind of lost it on a project motorcycle. I believe Jim was working at Malmo Motors when I convinced him to finish my project. He is really an excellent mechanic. I am proud to have had Jim as a former student and now call him a friend. Congratulations, Jim White!
Don and Judy Daher, friends and sometimes patients: He’s come to our house when we have had some health issues. On one visit for Judy, she ended up having to go to the hospital. A few days later, we were passing Jim’s shop near our home and stopped to thank him. Jim came flying out of the shop and put his arms around Judy. Jim was happy to see her smiling again. He’s a 10 1/2.
Brian Pisarek, Aitkin fire chief and friend: He’s one of the people we want to hear on the radio that he is at an accident scene. He’s cool, collected and responsible. He’s skilled at what he does. There are a lot of good volunteers, but Jim’s demeanor gives victims the sense that everything is going to be OK. Jim gives so much and has inspired his own family to be givers. He never asks for anything in return. I don’t know anyone more deserving.
Jason Holmvig, former coworker: He’s a great family guy and serves his community well. An all around good guy.
Cheryl Biscoe, former fellow First Responder and friend: Jim’s been involved in the S.A.F.R. since the 1990s and served many times as president. He’s worked so hard to keep the group going and make sure it had good equipment. Jim is an excellent choice for person of the year. He is humble and one of the nicest people you can meet. Being a First Responder isn’t always easy so it was good when I saw Jim or Lorna on a call.
Jim came asap ( as others did too) to my urgent call for help regarding my wife this past summer....THANK YOU Sir!!! Steve and Joan Fellegy Wealthwood Mn.
