Beth (McCleary) Joki came around to the Aitkin Gobbler sports world about the time that Title 9 came into being.
She became a three-sport athlete, excelling in volleyball, basketball and track and field before graduating in 1977.
That year’s Athlete of the Year went on to star at the University of Minnesota-Duluth as well.
Joki remembers her roots in Aitkin well,.
“I was on the track and field team as an eighth grader and at that time, you couldn’t be on the varsity in volleyball and basketball until you were a freshman,” she explained. “I played all three sports as soon as I was able to and really enjoyed it.
Joki was also a cheerleader prior to that, but “when women’s sports became available, most of us moved on to play.”
“I remember Julie Solien and Linda Bode and also, since we couldn’t get into the gym on weekends, Jean Kochevar and I throwing discus and doing the long jump in our yards,” she said.
Maude Klingelhofer and Leah Pietron were two of the coaches at that time and worked to get the programs started.
Joki went on to UMD and her stats there were “something else.” She accumulated four letters in the three different sports and started all four years for the volleyball team that amassed a record of 219-26 and three appearances in the AAIW Division II National Volleyball Tournament.
She was the UMD Outstanding Female Athlete in 1980-81 and was on the MAWIW Volleyball All-Tournament team as a senior before winning the 100-meter hurdles and long jump crowns that same year. She was inducted into the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
She’s retired from coaching but still spends four days a week at the YMCA in Grand Rapids helping out and sharing her view on youth sports.
“I think kids should play as many sports as they can,” Joki said. “I am not a big fan of specializing. Each sport is different and requires different skills and I think the more exposure young athletes can get the better they are.
“Sports gives you a different kind of environment and that’s good as well,” she added. “In my over 30 years of coaching, many at Grand Rapids, I have always taught one thing. Athletics is supposed to be fun. It starts as a game when you are young and it should stay that way. Not that you can’t be competitive, you can be, but at the end it has to be enjoyed or it really isn’t worth it.”
Retiring nine years ago gave Joki time to follow her two daughters, Erin and Brynn, who followed in their mom’s footsteps.
Brynn went to North Dakota State University and Erin went on to play at the University of North Dakota. Now Beth has three grandchildren who help her fill up her spare time.
Her parents Bob and Joy both taught in Aitkin and gave her the opportunity to become a great athlete.
“I guess I came along at just the right time, as far as girls sports was concerned, and I was able to take advantage of the natural abilities I was blessed with,” she said.
