• A Riverwood Healthcare Auxiliary member since 2017, Knapper said that when she moved to the Aitkin area, she was looking for a way to get involved in the community and develop new friendships.
• She is a regular volunteer at the Riverwood Hospital gift shop and current auxiliary president.
“My goals are to develop wider community awareness of the benefits the auxiliary provides to Riverwood as well as develop additional opportunities for member service to Riverwood and the Aitkin community,” Knapper said.
• Joyce is married to Lee Knapper, and they own a pair of labradors, Grizz and Beau.
What is the Riverwood Auxiliary?
A group of 70 plus volunteers that give their time to Riverwood Hospital (and the community) in many ways.
In the last quarter they have volunteered over 700 hours, working in areas such as the cafeteria, gift shop, and cleaning in the pharmacies and physical therapy department.
They also do several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to fund various things needed at the hospital, such as an infant warmer, chemo comfort bags and the patient activity cart, to name a few.
Many of the volunteers join the auxiliary to help make a difference in the Aitkin Community and also to meet new people. The group had five new members join this summer and wants more.
Riverwood Auxiliary was thrilled to be back in the hospital this summer, providing support to the following areas:
• Therapy Services
• Cafeteria
• Housekeeping
• Gift shop
• Pharmacy cleaning
All returning volunteers have completed the required re-orientation to the hospital. The auxiliary was able to hold its annual plant sale and members were able to participate in this year’s Aitkin County Fair helping in the Riverwood Hospital booth.
As restrictions loosen, the auxiliary hopes to have many more opportunities in the coming months to serve both Riverwood and the community.
To to learn more about volunteering, call Joyce Knapper at 218-549-3443.
