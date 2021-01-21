If there has been a constant in the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the generosity of others.
Thanks to abundant donations before the holidays, the area food shelves are well stocked and numerous programs exist to provide meals – especially to the senior portion of the Aitkin County population.
However, not all seniors are aware of the resources that are available.
“It is important that seniors reach out for the programs,” said Lynne Jacobs of Aitkin County CARE. “Their willingness to sign up is key to food security.”
The Nutritional Assistance Program – or NAP – is a food commodity program for seniors who meet income guidelines, while Second Harvest has distribution sites that include Aitkin, McGregor and McGrath.
CARE also coordinates the Meals on Wheels program, which provides both hot and frozen meals. The Arrowhead Employment Opportunity Agency has also recently reached out to coordinate sites for food box distribution.
“We have done our best to cover the county delivering food to McGrath, Hill City, McGregor and the Aitkin area,” Jacobs said.
With the addition of pop-up food distributions around the area, Jacobs said that there is currently ample resources. It’s just a matter of making sure, she said, that the food provided checks the boxes seniors need it to.
“I believe the biggest insecurity is obtaining the right foods,” she said. “In many cases there are specific diets that seniors must follow and some of the give-aways do not always include those healthy choices.”
In addition, area grocery stores like Paulbeck’s County Market and Ukura’s Big Dollar are offering free delivery for those 65 and older.
Finally, the Aitkin County Meals on Wheels program offers hot meals, delivered Monday through Friday within the city of Aitkin, and frozen meals are offered for those who live outside the city. Food is prepared at Aitkin Health Services. A menu is provided at the beginning of each month, and those participating can decide which meals they want.
Jacobs said the meal delivery also offers some companionship.
“When meals are delivered this serves as a check-in for those who are living alone, it is a great way to have a personal connection on a daily basis,” she explained. “The drivers build relationships with the clients and also look forward to seeing them.
“It’s a win-win for all parties involved,” Jacobs added.
FOOD RESOURCES
FOOD SHELVES
•Aitkin Area Food Shelf, 102 NW 4th St., Aitkin; Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
•Hill City Area Food Shelf, Trinity Lutheran Church, 113 Ione Ave., Hill City; third Saturdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
• McGregor Food Shelf, 95 Maddy St., McGregor; second and fourth Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon.
• St. James Catholic Church, 299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin; Tuesdays, noon-3 p.m.
• Jacobson Food Shelf, Carmel Lutheran Church , 60346 240th Ave., Jacobson; first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
• Community Food Shelf, First Lutheran Church, 107 2nd St. SE, Aitkin; second and fourth Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Garrison Food Shelf, 9541 Madison St., Garrison;Tuesday and Thursday, 1 -5 p.m.
COMMUNITY MEALS
• Loaves & Fishes, First Lutheran Church, Monday and Thursday, 5 p.m.
• Loaves & Fishes, Bethel Lutheran Church, Palisade; Monday and Thursday, noon.
• McGregor Community Meal; McGregor Community Center; first and third Wednesday. Call ANGELS at 218-768-2762 to reserve meal by noon the day before.
FOOD PICKUPS
• Ruby’s Pantry, Journey North Church, Aitkin; first Saturday of the mont, 8 a.m.
• Ruby’s Pantry, Bethany Lutheran Church, Cromwell; second Thursday of the month, 9:30 a.m.
MEALS ON WHEELS
• Aiktin County CARE, hot meals within one mile of city of Aitkin limits, frozen meals delivered as well. Call CARE at 218-927-1383.
