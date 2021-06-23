Keeping our outdoors and wetlands safe

Just what does a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer do?
Call them the law enforcement of the wildlife and recreation.
Conservation officers (COs) protect public safety and the state’s natural resources. As licensed peace officers, COs enforce laws and regulations under the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which relate to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails, forests, waters and wetlands.
They also perform public relations and educational and safety training duties throughout the state.
Here are some insights from some of the area’s conservation officers:
ASHLEY WHITEOAK
Location: Malmo, Mille Lacs Lake
Time as CO: 3 years
Whiteoak, like many officers, has a passion for the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.
“I wanted a career that would help preserve natural resources for future generations,” she said, adding that her favorite part of the job is helping people in a time of need – and also the variety.
“I’m not stuck behind a desk or inside all day,” she said. “Yes, we do have some paperwork. But the majority of the time we are patrolling the lakes, woods or trails. And we get to do that by driving boats, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It never gets boring.”
Whiteoak said the most memorable moment was her first day on the job.
“I remember how exciting it was that I had my dream career in an area I always wanted to live,” the CO explained. “I didn’t want to take a day off, I just wanted to keep working.
AMBER LADD
Location: Originally McGregor, now also Aitkin, as well, due to staff shortages
Time as CO: 12 years
For as long as she can remember, Ladd has been active in the outdoors.
“Hunting, fishing, camping, horseback riding, scuba diving, hiking,” she explained.
Originally, Ladd worked for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department, but saw the DNR was hiring in 2012 after a long hiring freeze.
“My grandfather retired from the DNR and worked in the St. Paul regional office,” Ladd said. “It looked like a good fit for me and I still love it.”
The changes that the seasons bring is something that Ladd always enjoys.
“Our work changes as the weather changes,” she said. “Some days are more administrative but most days I like getting out on my various equipment and doing active work in the field. I have some great partners which also makes the job that much more enjoyable.”
As for memorable moments, she said she has enough to write a book.
MIKEENA MATTSON
Location: Wealthwood, Mille Lacs Lake
Time as CO: 2 years
Mattson grew up hunting and fishing, and knew she wanted a career that would allow her to engage with the public outdoors.
“My grandfather was also a conservation officer,” she added. Her favorite part of the job is getting to interact with the public.
“The vast majority of contacts I make with people are positive and occur while people are enjoying outdoor activity with family or friends,” she said. She also added that COs spend a lot of time working with law-abiding citizens, “engaged in a regulated activity.”
“Our job is to ensure you are doing so safely and abiding by the regulations,” she explained. “If we find something is amiss during the contact, we will address it with education, and enforcement – if necessary.”
It’s the education aspect that is the most memorable for her.
“Seeing a love and appreciation for the outdoors being passed onto youth makes this career more than worthwhile,” she said.
VICTORIA GRIFFITH
Location: Isle, Mille Lacs Lake
Time as CO: 1 year
Before Griffith joined the DNR a year ago, she spent four and a half years working for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
“I wanted to work in law enforcement, and enjoy the outdoors,” said Griffith, and the job allows her to do both.
“My favorite part about being a conservation officer is being able to interact with the different people in my community,” she said. “I enjoy seeing families outside enjoying the state of Minnesota. Whether they are camping in the state park, or hunting and fishing together.”
Like her fellow officers, she’s had some memorable calls.
“When I was working in Mankato, somebody had raccoons as pets down in their basement,” Griffith said. “These raccoons had never lived in the wild. My partner and I had to remove these raccoons, and two of them were not very friendly. It was a memorable experience. We were able to bring the raccoons to a location that did rehabilitation.”
