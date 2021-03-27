In Aitkin County – and many other places around the country – there are two types of warriors.
There are our area service men and women, those who put their lives on the line to protect our country. And then there are those who honor that service.
Among the many veterans’ organizations is the Aitkin County Quilts of Valor group, led by Linda Amundson and the Ripple River Quilt Guild. Since the group was founded in 2016, the quilters have made and awarded more than 200 quilts to area veterans.
Those veterans have served on every known battleground – from the European Theatre of World War II to Vietnam, from the Korean War to the Persian Gulf.
What the veterans have in common is to have served their country – and being honored for that service.
WHAT IS THE QUILTS OF VALOR PROGRAM?
Quilts of Valor began in 2003, literally as a dream by a woman whose son was serving in Iraq.
The woman described a scene of a soldier sitting on his bed at night, haunted by the demons of war. In the next scene, she said, the soldier was wrapped in a quilt – his emotions having changed from despair to hope and well-being.
That was Catherine Roberts, who then founded Quilts of Valor and served as its director through 2012. The goal is to provide a quality, hand-made quilt to members of the various branches of the military – those who made the commitment to defend the United States.
Small chapters have been formed around the country, with the Quilts of Valor program requiring that at least one member of the group be a member of Quilts of Valor National and follow the guidelines.
Those guidelines are:
• All quilts are to be made with quilt shop quality 100% cotton.
• All quilts must be machine quilted.
• All quilts display a label showing who made the quilt and has their name and date of when it was presented.
• All quilts vary in size, but must be a minimum of 55 inches wide with a maximum of 90 inches.
THE LOCALS
In Aitkin, that local organization is the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
“This is our fourth year and every year we are expanding,” said Linda Amundson, who helps organize and run the chapter through Ripple River Quilt Guild.
The mission, Amundson said, is simple – to recognize either current duty military or veterans.
“Many of our veterans served in wars and when they came home, they tried to pick up where life had left them,” Amundson explained. “And the people who served stateside sometimes feel they didn’t do enough.”
The quilting guild works with veterans’ organizations in Aitkin County, as well as Veterans Service Officer Penny Harms to identify veterans in need of a quilt.
“The Aitkin community wants everyone to know how grateful we are for protecting our country,” Amundson said. “By wrapping them with the warmth and love of a quilt, we honor them for all they do or have done.”
GETTING STARTED
Amundson said she knew starting a Quilts of Valor program in Aitkin County would be well received, but like every volunteer endeavor, she needed funds to start with.
The average cost of a quilt is about $100, when factoring in the labor and the materials. In order to get started, she approached Bob Carlson – an area veteran who served in Vietnam.
Carlson also spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves, and began serving the county through first the Persian War Support Group, then the American Legion. He’s been a member of the VFW since the 1970s.
As a member of the American Legion, Carlson also connected with the Disabled American Veterans organization. His connections are what led Amundson to seek him out.
As adjutant with the DAV, Carlson helped the guild get $1,500 in start-up funds – and the rest is history.
“From there, it kind of kicked off,” he said.
The Ripple River Quilt Guild has since received funds from organizations too numerous to count, but those include a large number of volunteers groups in the county as well as the veterans’ groups like the American Legion and VFW. Outside donations are also accepted.
Thirty-five women are involved in putting the quilts together, whether it be cutting material, quilting the top layer, or even putting together the work packages that go out to volunteers.
All sewing is done from home, but the guild meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Aitkin VFW Roberts Glad Post 1727 from 10 a.m.-noon, performing all tasks, including receiving completed quilts.
“It can get pretty crazy during this time as many people are coming and going,” Amundson said.
NEEDED RECOGNITION
Carlson said that the kind of recognition a Quilt of Valor brings is something most veterans don’t necessarily think of.
“It’s quite an honor,” said Carlson, who pointed to his own service in Vietnam – and coming back to a country that was divided on the U.S. involvement there.
“Most of us that were in Vietnam, when we came back, no one really appreciated Vietnam veterans or had much respect for Vietnam veterans,” Carlson said.
How Amundson handles awarding the quilts, he said, is special. Veterans are either honored in a special ceremony or “draped” in their quilts in their home – the second being a much more popular option in the last year due to COVID-19.
For Carlson, his quilt was given to him on Memorial Day in 2018.
“My whole family was there when I got it,” he said. “It surprised me. My grandson actually gave a little speech and Linda presented me with the quilt.”
He said recognizing the service is key.
“A lot of the veterans feel they don’t deserve them,” Carlson said. “They feel they didn’t do anything spectacular to deserve one.”
A special binder the Ripple River Quilt Guild keeps acknowledges the recipients. Some are the lone service members from their families. Others have four or five generations of service members from various branches of the military. The Amundson family had Tidemon serve in World War I, Myron in World War II, Dean in Vietnam along with Donovan and Kevin between conflicts. Christopher – Myron’s grandson – enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2004.
There are many other stories like that in Aitkin County, fathers and sons, other relatives – generations all committed to serving and protecting the land they call home.
Every one of them, Carlson said, deserves to be recognized by Quilts of Valor.
“I personally believe anyone who raises their hand and says ‘I do,’ deserves one,” said Carlson.
