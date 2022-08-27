Chris Gallagher, a local Aitkin resident, is bringing a touch of his home to the 2026 Special Olympics, which will be held in Minnesota.
Not too long ago, Gallagher sat down with a marker and drew out a design for this historical emblem. With loons floating in the water, green trees and flowers, all surrounding the people in the middle. Each detail has more meaning than its face value. The meaning features an array of archetypes like togetherness, freedom, growing for the better and beauty all around.
Gallagher likes drawing more than painting. “I’ve had a few art classes,” he said. Some of his other designs are featured on greeting cards available at DACWorks, located not too far away from the 40 Club. In his free time, he likes to watch movies and eat popcorn; his favorite film is “The Mummy.”
After submitting his design to the Special Olympics for its logo contest, Gallagher was picked to join a committee working together to create the final design. Gallagher described getting chosen as a “pretty cool thing.”
The Special Olympics was founded over 50 years ago and “strives to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people,” according to its website. “Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success. Our athletes find joy, confidence and fulfillment—on the playing field and in life. They also inspire people in their communities and elsewhere to open their hearts to a wider world of human talents and potential.”
The next step for Gallagher is to keep attending the design sessions and work alongside the marketing team and other winners.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.