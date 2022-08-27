Chris Gallagher

Chris Gallagher stands with his submitted logo for the 2026 Special Olympics logo contest.

 Olivia Johnson

Chris Gallagher, a local Aitkin resident, is bringing a touch of his home to the 2026 Special Olympics, which will be held in Minnesota.

Not too long ago, Gallagher sat down with a marker and drew out a design for this historical emblem. With loons floating in the water, green trees and flowers, all surrounding the people in the middle. Each detail has more meaning than its face value. The meaning features an array of archetypes like togetherness, freedom, growing for the better and beauty all around.

