Sometimes the animal can rescue the person. Pets can provide people with a variety of benefits which include companionship, entertainment, affection, comfort, unconditional love and sometimes assistance.
The website, www.petsfortheelderly.org said, “For elderly pet owners who often live alone or in group facilities, pets can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, increase social interaction and physical activity and help them learn.”
Studies have also shown that having a pet can improve cognitive function or delay a decline in older adults. A March 2022 article by Sara Ventiera, AARP, said, “A preliminary study, released by researchers at the University of Michigan, has linked long-term pet ownership to delayed aging of the brain in adults over 65.”
Service dogs assist their owners in various ways. These animals are highly-trained and work with people who have disabilities, ensuring people can get through each day safely and comfortably. According to the organization Paws With a Cause, assistance dogs can help open doors, pull a wheelchair, alert individuals to sounds, pick up objects or even detect the onset of seizures or other health issues. Riverwood Healthcare Center said in a January 2023 article, “Muppet and Snickers, both Goldendoodles, are therapy dogs that volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood in Aitkin. Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. A 2012 study published in Pain Magazine found therapy dogs provided “significant reduction in pain and emotional distress for chronic pain patients.”
JAN AND PATCHES
“My family told me I needed a pet … a dog,” said Aitkin resident Jan Hasselius.
“For the last five years, I have found notes around my house from my family. There were notes hidden in sneaky places … ‘You need a dog,’ ‘Dogs are good company,’ ‘Dogs love unconditionally, unlike people - LOL,’ ‘Dogs help keep your blood pressure down,’ ‘Dogs keep you safe,’ and on and on and on. Notes everywhere!” she said.
Animal dander bothers Hasselius but her dog-loving sons assured her that there are hypoallergenic dogs that would not bother her. “So, last spring I bit the bullet,” said Hasselius. She had some requests for the type of dog, first was it had to be cute. Second, she wanted to be sure the dog was large enough that an eagle or other large bird wouldn’t take it. She lives in the country near a lake where there are eagles.
The family chose a “teddy bear breed dog” called a Zuchon, half shih tzu and half bichon. “Now, I know you think YOUR dog is awfully cute, nice, wonderful, (ha ha) but mine really is! I never knew you could fall in love with a DOG! If you want to fall in love at age 78, get a dog,” said Hasselius.
She had never owned a dog before and therefore, knew nothing about how to care for him. “The next thing I knew, Amazon loved me. Dog crates, dog toys, dog food, dog collars, dog dishes, dog treats, dog books, cards with dogs on them, dog combs, dog brushes, dog nail clippers, dog, dog, dog!
“The best was a gift certificate from my son, Dan, to a dog training school at PetSmart in Brainerd,” explained Hasselius. “It was not just a dog training class; it was also a grandma training class. Patches learned a lot faster than I did.”
When describing how she feels about Patches, Hasselius said, “It has been an eye-opening experience for me. They sense when you are sad, when you need attention, when you need to go out to take a walk. They let you know when someone comes up the driveway. They keep you from being lonely and/or depressed and they are a lot cheaper than a psychologist. You can talk to them and they’ll never reveal your secrets.
“Those eyes! They look at you and you can feel the serotonin in your brain raising higher and higher. You get dog kisses (licks) to show how wonderful you are … at least to them anyway. It is an uplifting experience.”
Patches is now 15 months old and Hasselius said he “has been the best company during this horribly long, long, long winter.”
When asked if there were any drawbacks to having Patches, she said, “I love this puppy so much it is hard to leave the house for meetings, grocery shopping, church and/ or visiting with friends. But, of course, I have to do those things too.”
Hasselius said, “I am so grateful to my family for encouraging me to try this new experience in my life. It has taught me something I may never have known. That is how much everyone loves their dog. Everyone thinks their dog is the best … they don’t know yet, as they haven’t met Patches … It goes to show you that the old saying ‘never too old to learn’ is really true!”
Since her dog was a puppy when she got him, Hasselius wanted to be sure that people make arrangements for taking care of their pet if they should happen to die, “At 78, if anything should ‘happen to me,’ the kids/grandkids/great-grandkids assured me they all would take good care of Patches. Always important if you adopt, buy or rescue a pet at this age.”
FRED AND MIA
Aitkin assisted living facility, Golden Horizons, allows pets to be brought in to entertain residents although there is a vigorous vetting process to undergo prior to animals being brought in explained Director Jennifer Peterson. Proof of vaccinations and a meet and greet to determine temperament are part of the process.
Peterson said that on occasion, family members of residents will bring in pets to visit for an hour or two and it can benefit other residents as well, especially in the memory care area. “Animals are low stimuli,” said Peterson. “There is no conversing, it’s simply a connection. It’s good for mental functionality. It provides emotional support, residents feel wanted, needed and are able to take care of something so it brings out their maternal or paternal instincts.”
A few residents have pets that live with them, noted Peterson. Resident Fred Fox has a chihuahua named Mia. Peterson said, “Allowing the client to have the choice and ability to have that companionship is important to us. We strongly try to keep that bond together.” Pet owners at Golden Horizons are responsible for taking care of their animals. “Once summer comes, those two (Fred and Mia) are outside all day long,” said Peterson.
Peterson said the only negative side effect of pets in the building is, “At lunchtime people don’t want to leave the animal to go eat.”
JOHN AND JAZ
John Woodrow’s name is familiar to many Aitkin Age readers. Those who know him, know he has a great love of sports. What people may not know is Woodrow and his wife, Barb, have a rescue dog named Jaz. “We fell in love with her from the get-go,” said Woodrow. “She has a ton of energy and has seen us through some health issues through the eight years we have had her.”
Jaz was adopted in 2014 from Ruff Start Rescue with the help of local pet rescuer “Scooby” Christina Harmon. The family had lost “our beloved Echo a couple years ago and weren’t sure if another dog would ever steal our hearts, but she has done the impossible,” said Woodrow.
Quality time is important to Jaz and she watches sports on television with her dad and hangs out with her sibling, Juno, the cat.
“She has always been a calming force for us and although she drives us nuts during summer storms, she is a great dog and we are lucky to have her in our family,” said Woodrow.
