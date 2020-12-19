Operation Christmas volunteer Tawny Druar knows what it’s like to have a Christmas without.
For most of her childhood, she and her three siblings did without gifts or a special meal.
“One year, we had hot dogs for our Christmas meal,” Druar recalled, adding that perhaps there were two years of her childhood when Christmas was truly celebrated.
Now, she and other volunteers are making sure other families don’t need to go through that same experience. Operation Christmas – a local, donation-based Christmas “shopping” experience for those in need – wrapped up Dec. 10 with the last of the appointments.
The week before, volunteers staffed phone lines at Bremer Bank in Aitkin, slotting a family member into half-hour slots to “shop” for gifts for their children. Participants are from across all of Aitkin County, with financial help given to the project from different service organizations.
For three days, tables were overflowing with toys, blankets, stuffed animals and other gifts, aiming to fill the wishes of the youngest child to the oldest teenager.
As with almost everything else, this year’s event was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shopping appointments were spaced to allow for social distancing, and a medical check was done at the door to insure no one was ill.
Volunteers and participants wore gloves and masks, but the latter couldn’t dim the smiles that were evident even behind the cloth and paper.
“Here, the parents, they know their children and what they like. They can really, really shop,” explained Ann Carlson, who helps her husband, Jim, organize the event each year.
The small group of volunteers does literally everything for Operation Christmas – which includes putting out barrels for toy donations, collecting those donations, shopping for gifts when cash donations are made, manning the phone lines and handling the “shopping appointments.”
“We shop locally, make small trips to every store,” said Druar. “We were on the road by 6 a.m. each morning.”
Ironically, while the volunteers expected more participants in the program this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19, they were actually down in numbers.
“Our numbers are down a little bit,” said Ann Carlson. Druar added that she shopped extra this year, she was sure the numbers would be up.
Any leftover toys and gifts would be stored for next year, Jim Carlson said.
Those who came, though, were grateful.
“I was really happy. They’ve got a lot of really nice gifts,” said Shane Briggle, one of the more than 130 who signed up to come and pick out gifts for their children.
Briggle explained that an inability to get heating assistance this year had resulted in high heating bills – ones that chewed up the money that he would normally put aside for the holiday for his three children, ages 15, 13 and 3.
Druar and Ann Carlson shared another story of a woman who came through the program for the first time this year.
“We were all in tears by the end,” Druar said. “She didn’t know about this program.”
Carlson said the woman was so grateful that she brought all of the volunteers to tears.
“She was so excited for this program,” Ann said. “She said, ‘I can have a Christmas for my kids.’”
It’s people like that the volunteers coming back each year.
“When people walk out the door, they say, ‘Thank You,’ and you hear some stories,” said Ann Carlson. “‘We wouldn’t have a Christmas without this.”
