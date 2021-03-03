Rich Liljenquist, whose passion for the Aitkin County Fair led to a sign in his name last summer at the grandstand, died Saturday, Feb. 27 at the age of 82.
Liljenquist was a long-time member of the Aitkin County Fair Board, and had been involved in numerous other volunteer projects throughout the area.
The news was announced Sunday on the Aitkin County Fair Foundation Facebook page.
“It’s with a heavy heart and deepest condolences to the Liljenquist family,” the post read. “Rich passed away on Saturday! He was a great supporter of the fair and his community.
“He will be missed by many!”
Liljenquist, after surviving a health crisis last year, was honored by friends, family and members of the fair board July 24, 2020, with the “Rich Liljenquist Grandstand” sign at the fairgrounds.
In the word “grandstand” were a pair of checkered flags, symbolizing the work Rich and his family did to return stock-car racing to the Aitkin County Fair.
“Rich was always there for the community,” said Aitkin County Fair Board member Kirk Peysar.
He first became involved with the fair in the early 1990s, as “Sentence to Serve” went into effect at the county. As the STS coordinator, Liljenquist and his crew did projects at the fairgrounds.
That included setting up buildings when they were donated, moving the old log cabin down there – the main section is now the Aitkin County Historical Society building – and generally working the grounds.
Liljenquist later worked with the STS crew to provide picnic tables for the fairgrounds and helped renovate the grandstands – modifying the aluminum planks to bring the grandstand into safety compliance.
He was also credited with helping the fairgrounds acquire two pieces of land, but he did the small tasks as well – picking up garbage, emptying trash cans and checking the surrounding neighborhood for garbage.
Vern Watters, a long-time friend and fair board member, said last summer that people like Liljenquist were always there for Aitkin.
“It takes devoted people that care about their community like he does,” Watters said. “Everybody looks up to Rich because he’s very motivated.
“He’s not there for himself; he’s there for the community.”
