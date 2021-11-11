The future didn’t involve attending college for 2009 McGregor High School graduate Matthew Carlstrom. Now an eight-year Navy veteran, Carlstrom, 30, said he doesn’t regret not choosing the typical four-year university route.
Instead, he opted for a path of real-world experience in the Navy. Within three days of each other, childhood buddies Nicholas Ekelund, Thomas “TJ” Troup and Carlstrom enlisted in the service together. While many of his classmates prepared for their first semester on campus, Carlstrom attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois.
Having grown up on a small hobby farm and tending to black angus, chickens, ducks and Scottish highlanders in rural McGregor in northern Aitkin County, Minnesota, boot camp was his first encounter with people from various walks of life.
From 2009-2013, he aspired to work as harbor security, which eventually led to serving in the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, guarding nuclear weapons on submarines at the Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Georgia.
During this time, Carlstrom performed an inspection on a submarine base that earned him a letter of recommendation from his admirals, which helped toward his advancement.
Carlstrom was deployed as an individual augmentee to the United Arab Emirates where he served as a military police master at arms in support of Operation Spartan Shield. He assisted in providing escorts and pier-side security to nationals, ensuring supplies made it to the ships. Other duties included law enforcement, physical security, standing watches, force protection and reaction force.
“It was more of a compound, not a base. Although I was in the Navy, I was never on a ship,” Carlstrom said. “Some friends were on carriers and said the living conditions weren’t great.”
Carlstrom was also sent on assignment to a bordering country, Oman, on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia.
In an Arabian upper-class land of unfamiliar language, food, religion, clothing and odors, Carlstrom said he met a lot of great people with whom he shares many off-kilter humorous memories. Some instances he described as scenes straight out of movies like “Semi-pro,” starring Will Ferrell.
Through the military, childhood friendships became lifelong relationships. New friends were gained, and, unfortunately, some were lost. Carlstrom remembers them all. The most difficult part during his time in the military was being away from family and missing a lot of holidays, birthdays and the births of his nephews and nieces. “I’m very glad I did it to serve my country,” Carlstrom said.
In 2017, he reenlisted in the Navy Reserves to serve four additional years. Upon being discharged again in 2021, Carlstrom was hired as a corrections officer at the Aitkin County Jail.
“The Navy taught me professionalism, and how to talk to people as a supervisor. I enjoy my work and love my co-workers. There is great camaraderie,” Carlstrom said.
For others considering joining the military, Carlstrom encourages them to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Test seriously.
“Each branch has something different to offer, and you are going to be successful based on what your skills are, so do your research,” Carlstrom said. “If I could do it all over again, maybe I would have gone into the Marine Corps artillery or the Army. I’ve trained with each of the branches and understand the culture of the Army well. I may have excelled more in the Army given my strengths.”
Carlstrom has been told that he should have attended college. Although he has considered going for a degree in law enforcement, “College is still up in the air,” he concluded.
